About Half of US Adults in TV Households Watch Video on CTV Devices Every Day

There’s a reason marketers are pouring more dollars into connected TV (CTV) advertising: CTV audiences and engagement continue to expand, albeit at slower rates than in the past. Close to 9 in 10 (88% of) US TV households have a least one internet-connected TV device, per recent data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG), whether that be a connected smart TV, stand-alone streaming device such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV, connected video game system, and/or connected Blu-ray player.

That’s up a point from last year’s 87%, and is double the penetration from a decade ago (44% in 2013).

Additionally, almost half (49%) of adults in TV households are watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis, up from 46% last year, 39% in 2021, and just 6% in 2013.

LRG’s survey data indicates that younger adults remain the most engaged with CTV viewing. Some 63% of adults ages 18-34 (up from 62% last year) and 58% of those ages 35-54 (up from 54% last year) report watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis. This compares to 27% of adults 55+, up from 24% last year.

The survey also provides more evidence of the growth of smart TVs: almost three-quarters (74%) of TV households have at least one connected smart TV this year, up from 71% last year. By comparison, 62% of TV households have at least one standalone streaming device, up from 59% last year.

In fact, the majority (55%) of all TV sets in US households are now smart TVs, per the report, an increase from 50% last year, 43% in 2021, and 39% in 2020. Smart TVs are the only TV sets in the household for 44% of TV households.

Finally, two-thirds (67%) of TV households have multiple types of connected TV devices, up from about half (49%) 5 years ago, in 2018. The average age of people with multiples types of CTV devices is 42.3, considerably younger than the average age of those with one type of CTV device (50.5) and the average age of those with no CTV devices at all (55.5).

About the Data: The results are based on an April-May survey of 1,770 US adults ages 18+ in households with a TV set.