Select Page

Number of Walmart Sponsored Products Advertisers on the Rise

May 13, 2021 Number of Walmart Sponsored Products Advertisers on the Rise

Tinuiti Walmart Sponsored Products Advertiser Growth May2021Walmart Sponsored Products saw significant growth over the past year. In Q1 of 2021, more than twice the amount of advertisers were using Walmart Sponsored Products than in Q2 of 2020, according to a new report [download page] from Tinuiti.

Walmart Sponsored Products allows advertisers to target inventory both on and off Walmart through Walmart Connect. The platform utilizes a first-price auction method, making it stand out among other ad platforms. Advertisers gain more control over their CPC with this method, but may find themselves paying more for ad spots with little competition.

The report, which uses anonymized advertiser data from Tinuiti’s platform, shows that throughout the time periods measured, CPC varied. While there was a 3% growth in Q3 2020 over the previous quarter, CPCs decreased by 6% in Q4. CPC recovered in Q1 of 2021, but only slightly, increasing by 1% over the Q4 2020.

The majority (79%) of spend on Walmart Sponsored Products went towards automatic campaigns, meaning advertisers chose to rely on the platform’s algorithm for best results. Only 21% of spend was allotted to manual campaigns, allowing advertisers to submit their own keywords and get more performance insights once a campaign is complete.

Search placements significantly outperformed browser results in both CTR and Sales per Click. Sales per click for Browse placements are 46% of what they are on Search placements while CTR for Browse placements are only 1% of what they are for Search.

The full report can be found here.

Related

Social Networking Platforms’ User Demographics Update 2021 Amazon US Sponsored Brands Videos Maintain High Conversion Rate Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap Video Advertisers Say They’re Not Yet Effectively Reaching the Right Audiences Advertisers Turn to Amazon US Sponsored Brand Videos in Greater Numbers US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 Top YouTube Advertisers So Far This Year Search Ad Trends During the COVID Quarter: Clicks Rise; Formats Differ Sponsored Brand Ad Spend on Amazon Grows Again in Q2 Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated]

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This