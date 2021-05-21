Google Shopping and Paid Search Benchmarks for Retailers in 2020

Data from a new benchmark report by Sidecar shows that, in 2020, click-through rate (CTR) on Google Shopping ads dropped by 6% from 2019 — a decrease reflected across several verticals. Here’s a closer look at CTR and other metrics across various verticals on the platform.

The Retail vertical that had the highest CTR for Google Shopping ads in 2020 was Automotive Parts (1.09%), followed by Sporting Goods (0.98%). Computer & Electronics experienced the lowest CTR for the year at 0.58%, while Office Supplies (0.63%) performed slightly better.

Data from 2018 shows that Electronics was the top-performing vertical for Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) at 10.09. Two years later, Automotive Parts had the highest ROAS at 12.16, followed closely by Toys & Hobbies at 11.94.

The vertical with the lowest ROAS was Mass Merchant at 4.01, reflecting year-over-year growth of 29% but putting it well below the Retail average ROAS of 6.43.

Toys & Hobbies, which has the lowest average order value (AOV) at $56.15, boasts the highest conversion rate of all the verticals at 4.21%. House & Home, on the other hand, has the highest AOV ($214.74), while Automotive Parts & Accessories has the lowest conversion rate (1.45%).

Paid Search Benchmarks

The story is considerably different when it comes to growth in CTR for Google paid search in 2020. Pet Care had the highest percentage growth (107%) over 2019, reaching an average CTR of 5.36%. Coincidentally, at the onset of the pandemic, pet care also accounted for the largest share of e-commerce CPG sales.

While Pet Care saw the fastest growth in CTR last year, it was actually Sporting Goods that sported the highest CTR of the verticals analyzed at 7.25% — an increase of 83% year-over-year.

Here are some other Google paid search benchmarks:

The vertical with the highest ROAS, Books/Music/Video (35.92), also saw the highest rate of ROAS growth, at an astonishing 530% that might just have been pandemic-related. At 4.21, Jewelry had the lowest Google paid search ROAS (an 18% decrease from 2019).

Computers & Electronics had the largest paid search AOV at $412.80 while Flowers/Gifts had the lowest ($74.20).

When it comes to paid search conversion rates, Food & Drink had the highest, at 9.74%. Sporting Goods experienced the lowest conversion rate at 2.68%.

The full report is available to access here.