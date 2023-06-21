Log In

Search Ad Costs Are Rising. Here Are the Latest Benchmarks, by Industry

June 21, 2023

The search advertising landscape is “throwing more challenges,” according to an analysis from Wordstream. On a year-over-year basis, costs-per-click have risen, conversion rates are down, and costs-per-lead are up, with almost all industries measured showing an increase in the cost necessary to acquire a lead through search advertising.

The results are based on an analysis of 17,253 US-based search ad campaigns running from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. While the benchmarks are primarily Google Ads based, about 20% of the data is for Microsoft Ads.

Read on for highlights of industry benchmarks for each of the key search advertising metrics.

Search Ad Benchmarks

Average CTR: 6.11%

The average click-through rate for a search ad stands at 6.11%, which is a slight (+3%) improvement from the year-earlier results.

The data shows that there are wide disparities when sorting by industry.

Three industries lead the way in CTR, exceeding double digits in each case. They are:

  • Arts & Entertainment: 11.78%;
  • Sports & Recreation: 10.53%; and
  • Travel: 10.03%.

These were also the leading industries the last time these benchmarks were released, approximately 6 months ago.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are 2 industries that failed to register a 5% click-through rate (down from 5 in the previous analysis):

  • Home & Home Improvement: 4.8%; and
  • Attorneys & Legal Services: 4.76%.

Overall, 21 of the 23 industries measured enjoyed an increase in click-through rate. The biggest decrease in CTR year-over-year was for the Business Services category (at just -2.1%), while the largest increase was for Sports & Recreation (+18%).

Average CPC: $2.96

The average cost per click for search ads this year in this latest analysis is $4.22, with this representing a 5% rise year-over-year.

Some categories had average CPCs that were less than half of that average, coming in below $2:

  • Arts & Entertainment: $1.55;
  • Real Estate: $1.55;
  • Travel: $1.63;
  • Sports & Recreation: $1.77; and
  • Restaurants & Food: $1.95.

By contrast, one category stood out for having the highest costs per click: Attorneys & Legal Services, at $9.21. It was followed by 3 others above the $5 mark:

  • Dentists & Dental Services: $6.69;
  • Home & Home Improvement: $6.55; and
  • Business Services: $5.47.

The category with the biggest improvement (decrease) in cost-per-click compared to last year was Finance & Insurance (-11.5%). The Personal Services category witnessed the largest increase in CPC, of 17%. These fluctuations (like those in CTR) are much narrower than found in the previous analysis, which showed swings exceeding 50%.

Average Conversion Rate: 7.04%

While average click-through and cost-per-click rates were fairly flat year-over-year, conversion rates dropped by 10% to an average of 7.04%. This metric has previously been defined as the share of clicks that convert, where “a conversion is the completion of the call to action of the ad, such as a purchase or form-fill.”

Leading the way in conversion rate in this latest analysis are 5 categories exceeding the double-digit mark:

  • Animals & Pets: 13.41%
  • Physicians & Surgeons: 13.12%;
  • Automotive – Repair, Service & Parts: 12.61%;
  • Dentists & Dental Services: 10.4%; and
  • Home & Home Improvement: 10.22%.

On the other end of the spectrum, some categories failed to break the 4% mark:

  • Apparel / Fashion & Jewelry: 1.57%;
  • Furniture: 2.57%;
  • Real Estate: 2.88%;
  • Arts & Entertainment: 3.03%;
  • Career & Employment: 3.11%;
  • Shopping, Collectibles & Gifts (General): 3.69%; and
  • Travel: 3.87%.

Overall, 21 of the 23 industry categories measured experienced a decline in conversion rate year-over-year, and there were some larger swings in conversion rate than seen in the other metrics discussed above.

The drop was most acute for the Arts & Entertainment category, for which search ad conversion rates fell by 36.2%. The 2 categories that had a rise in conversion rate both enjoyed double-digit increases: Education & Instruction (+19%); and Beauty & Personal Care (+11%).

Average Cost-per-Lead: $53.52

The average CPL for search ads is $53.52, which represents a sizable 20% year-over-year hike, given lower conversion rates and higher CPCs.

The highest CPLs were reserved for 3 categories that exceeded the $100 mark:

  • Career & Employment: $132.95
  • Attorneys & Legal Services: $111.05; and
  • Furniture: $108.85.

By contrast, 6 industries had average CPLs of less than $40:

  • Automotive – Repair, Service & Parts: $21.12;
  • Animals & Pets: $23.57;
  • Shopping, Collectibles & Gifts: $31.50;
  • Sports & Recreation: $31.82;
  • Restaurants & Food: $34.81;
  • Beauty & Personal Care: $36.97; and
  • Physicians & Surgeons: $37.71.

As with conversion rates, things went south for 21 of 23 industries. The biggest increase in CPL was for Career & Employment: this category’s average CPL rose by 52%. (Again, this increase was far less than in the previous analysis, when the biggest jump was more than 100%. This suggests that search ad fluctuations might be declining.)

There were also large increases in CPL for Arts & Entertainment (+49%), Real Estate (+46%), Furniture (+45%) and Personal Services (+42%), among others.

The only categories with declines in CPL on a year-over-year basis were Automotive – For Sale (-8.6%) and Beauty & Personal Care (-3.9%).

Check out the full results here.

