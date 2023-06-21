Search Ad Costs Are Rising. Here Are the Latest Benchmarks, by Industry

The search advertising landscape is “throwing more challenges,” according to an analysis from Wordstream. On a year-over-year basis, costs-per-click have risen, conversion rates are down, and costs-per-lead are up, with almost all industries measured showing an increase in the cost necessary to acquire a lead through search advertising.

The results are based on an analysis of 17,253 US-based search ad campaigns running from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. While the benchmarks are primarily Google Ads based, about 20% of the data is for Microsoft Ads.

Read on for highlights of industry benchmarks for each of the key search advertising metrics.

Search Ad Benchmarks

Average CTR: 6.11%

The average click-through rate for a search ad stands at 6.11%, which is a slight (+3%) improvement from the year-earlier results.

The data shows that there are wide disparities when sorting by industry.

Three industries lead the way in CTR, exceeding double digits in each case. They are:

Arts & Entertainment: 11.78%;

Sports & Recreation: 10.53%; and

Travel: 10.03%.

These were also the leading industries the last time these benchmarks were released, approximately 6 months ago.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are 2 industries that failed to register a 5% click-through rate (down from 5 in the previous analysis):

Home & Home Improvement: 4.8%; and

Attorneys & Legal Services: 4.76%.

Overall, 21 of the 23 industries measured enjoyed an increase in click-through rate. The biggest decrease in CTR year-over-year was for the Business Services category (at just -2.1%), while the largest increase was for Sports & Recreation (+18%).

Average CPC: $2.96

The average cost per click for search ads this year in this latest analysis is $4.22, with this representing a 5% rise year-over-year.

Some categories had average CPCs that were less than half of that average, coming in below $2:

Arts & Entertainment: $1.55;

Real Estate: $1.55;

Travel: $1.63;

Sports & Recreation: $1.77; and

Restaurants & Food: $1.95.

By contrast, one category stood out for having the highest costs per click: Attorneys & Legal Services, at $9.21. It was followed by 3 others above the $5 mark:

Dentists & Dental Services: $6.69;

Home & Home Improvement: $6.55; and

Business Services: $5.47.

The category with the biggest improvement (decrease) in cost-per-click compared to last year was Finance & Insurance (-11.5%). The Personal Services category witnessed the largest increase in CPC, of 17%. These fluctuations (like those in CTR) are much narrower than found in the previous analysis, which showed swings exceeding 50%.

Average Conversion Rate: 7.04%

While average click-through and cost-per-click rates were fairly flat year-over-year, conversion rates dropped by 10% to an average of 7.04%. This metric has previously been defined as the share of clicks that convert, where “a conversion is the completion of the call to action of the ad, such as a purchase or form-fill.”

Leading the way in conversion rate in this latest analysis are 5 categories exceeding the double-digit mark:

Animals & Pets: 13.41%

Physicians & Surgeons: 13.12%;

Automotive – Repair, Service & Parts: 12.61%;

Dentists & Dental Services: 10.4%; and

Home & Home Improvement: 10.22%.

On the other end of the spectrum, some categories failed to break the 4% mark:

Apparel / Fashion & Jewelry: 1.57%;

Furniture: 2.57%;

Real Estate: 2.88%;

Arts & Entertainment: 3.03%;

Career & Employment: 3.11%;

Shopping, Collectibles & Gifts (General): 3.69%; and

Travel: 3.87%.

Overall, 21 of the 23 industry categories measured experienced a decline in conversion rate year-over-year, and there were some larger swings in conversion rate than seen in the other metrics discussed above.

The drop was most acute for the Arts & Entertainment category, for which search ad conversion rates fell by 36.2%. The 2 categories that had a rise in conversion rate both enjoyed double-digit increases: Education & Instruction (+19%); and Beauty & Personal Care (+11%).

Average Cost-per-Lead: $53.52

The average CPL for search ads is $53.52, which represents a sizable 20% year-over-year hike, given lower conversion rates and higher CPCs.

The highest CPLs were reserved for 3 categories that exceeded the $100 mark:

Career & Employment: $132.95

Attorneys & Legal Services: $111.05; and

Furniture: $108.85.

By contrast, 6 industries had average CPLs of less than $40:

Automotive – Repair, Service & Parts: $21.12;

Animals & Pets: $23.57;

Shopping, Collectibles & Gifts: $31.50;

Sports & Recreation: $31.82;

Restaurants & Food: $34.81;

Beauty & Personal Care: $36.97; and

Physicians & Surgeons: $37.71.

As with conversion rates, things went south for 21 of 23 industries. The biggest increase in CPL was for Career & Employment: this category’s average CPL rose by 52%. (Again, this increase was far less than in the previous analysis, when the biggest jump was more than 100%. This suggests that search ad fluctuations might be declining.)

There were also large increases in CPL for Arts & Entertainment (+49%), Real Estate (+46%), Furniture (+45%) and Personal Services (+42%), among others.

The only categories with declines in CPL on a year-over-year basis were Automotive – For Sale (-8.6%) and Beauty & Personal Care (-3.9%).

Check out the full results here.