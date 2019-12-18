Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2019 and Other Year-in-Review Lists

It’s that time of the year again, for the most special of retrospections… year-in-review lists. Google’s top trending searches of 2019 show that globally cricket, soccer and the newest iPhone were atop our minds this year, while in the US newly-launched streaming service Disney Plus was a hot topic.

Unlike in years past, two cricket matchups made it into the top 5 trending searches, with India vs South Africa topping the list and Bangladesh vs India coming in at #4. Searches for the ICC Cricket World Cup ranked 10th.

Unfortunately, untimely passings often make these lists, and this year was no different, as the death of Disney star Cameron Boyce was the #2 global trending search.

Also in the global top 5 were Copa America (#3) and the iPhone 11 (#5) which brings consumer tech back onto the list after being absent last year.

[Note: Top trending searches do not refer to searches with the most volume, but rather those with the highest amount of traffic over a sustained period in comparison to 2018.]

Within the US, Disney Plus was the top trending search, followed by two celebrity deaths, Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle. And, just as in years past when Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Florence appeared in the US top 5, Hurricane Dorian landed at #4 in this year’s list, followed by NFL football player, Antonio Brown (#5).

Rounding out the top 10 trending searches in the US were:

Luke Perry

Avengers: Endgame

Game of Thrones

iPhone 11

Jussie Smollett

Four of the top 10 search trends from the US also appeared on the list of top trending search terms globally, down from 6 last year.

In comparing the US and global lists, it’s interesting to see that the Joker movie did not make the US list, while the iPhone 11 was higher on the global list (#5) than in the US rankings.

Meanwhile, in terms of news, the Copa America was the top trending search globally, followed by Notre Dame, ICC Cricket World Cup, Hurricane Dorian and the Rugby World Cup. In the US Hurricane Dorian, Notre Dame Cathedral, Women’s World Cup, Area 51 Raid and Copa America were the top 5 trending news searches.

Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.

People – Global

Antonio Brown Neymar James Charles Jussie Smollett Kevin Hart

People – US

Antonia Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly

Fashion Style Searches – US

Camp style Egirl style Eboy style Steampunk style Harajuku style

What is…? – US

What is Area 51 What is a VSCO girl What is momo What is a boomer What is quid pro quo

TV Shows – US

Game of Thrones Stranger Things When They See Us Chernobyl The Mandalorian

Movies – US

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Joker Toy Story 4 The Lion King

Other Year-in-Review Lists

Of course, Google doesn’t have a monopoly on year-in-review lists. Below is a brief rundown of some of the highlights from other such lists, with a link to each.