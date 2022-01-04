Half of E-Commerce Searches Are Informational in Nature

E-commerce was expected to account for close to one-sixth (16.2%) of US retail sales last year. When consumers are searching for items online, it turns out that about half of their queries are informational in nature, per a report [download page] from Searchmetrics.



The report examines findings from an analysis of thousands of keywords assigned to seven online retail sectors during the summer of 2021. Of those 7 e-commerce sectors, the largest share of searches for 5 (Health, Apparel, DIY, Sporting Goods, and Beauty) were from users wanting to find information before buying something.



It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that Health (53.6%) and DIY (50.3%) generate the largest share of informational queries of all of the analyzed sectors. On the other hand, only a little more than one-third (36.1%) of searches for the Furniture sector are informational, with the dominant share of searches (62.3%) for that sector being transactional.



Amazon.com is the domain with the largest market share in the Apparel, Beauty, Health and Sporting Goods sectors. And, while Amazon remains the largest retail e-commerce site by far, homedepot.com has the largest market share in the DIY sector, while bestbuy.com and wayfair.com top the list for Electronics and Furniture sectors, respectively.

Top Categories per Sector

Here are the 3 categories with the highest user interest per sector:



Apparel: Dresses, pants and one-pieces;

Beauty: Haircare, makeup and bath and body;

DIY: Hardware accessories, building materials and power and electrical supplies;

Electronics: Laptops, desktop computers and mobile phones;

Furniture: Sofas, beds and accessories and room dividers;

Health: Spermicides; mobility and accessibility and light therapy lamps; and

Sporting Goods: Athletics, outdoor recreation and exercise and fitness.

The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Findings are based on thousands of keywords assigned to 7 online retail sectors during the summer of 2021.