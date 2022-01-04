Select Page

Half of E-Commerce Searches Are Informational in Nature

January 4, 2022 Half of E-Commerce Searches Are Informational in Nature
Searchmetrics Google Search Intent E Commerce Sectors Jan2022

E-commerce was expected to account for close to one-sixth (16.2%) of US retail sales last year. When consumers are searching for items online, it turns out that about half of their queries are informational in nature, per a report [download page] from Searchmetrics.

The report examines findings from an analysis of thousands of keywords assigned to seven online retail sectors during the summer of 2021. Of those 7 e-commerce sectors, the largest share of searches for 5 (Health, Apparel, DIY, Sporting Goods, and Beauty) were from users wanting to find information before buying something.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that Health (53.6%) and DIY (50.3%) generate the largest share of informational queries of all of the analyzed sectors. On the other hand, only a little more than one-third (36.1%) of searches for the Furniture sector are informational, with the dominant share of searches (62.3%) for that sector being transactional.

Amazon.com is the domain with the largest market share in the Apparel, Beauty, Health and Sporting Goods sectors. And, while Amazon remains the largest retail e-commerce site by far, homedepot.com has the largest market share in the DIY sector, while bestbuy.com and wayfair.com top the list for Electronics and Furniture sectors, respectively.

Top Categories per Sector

Here are the 3 categories with the highest user interest per sector:

  • Apparel: Dresses, pants and one-pieces;
  • Beauty: Haircare, makeup and bath and body;
  • DIY: Hardware accessories, building materials and power and electrical supplies; 
  • Electronics: Laptops, desktop computers and mobile phones;
  • Furniture: Sofas, beds and accessories and room dividers; 
  • Health: Spermicides; mobility and accessibility and light therapy lamps; and 
  • Sporting Goods: Athletics, outdoor recreation and exercise and fitness. 

The full report can be found here

About the Data: Findings are based on thousands of keywords assigned to 7 online retail sectors during the summer of 2021.

Related

Holiday 2021 Data Hub [Updated] The US Is At Roughly 1/5 of Global E-Commerce Sales. Which Companies Are Growing Fastest? 4 in 10 Americans to Up Spend on Beauty and Grooming Products These Are the 10 Largest E-Commerce Retailers in the US in 2021 FMCG E-Commerce Spend Up by Almost Half Across the Globe in 2020 E-Commerce Projected to Account for the Majority of Retail Sales in China This Year Beauty Advertising Looks Slow to Recover from the Pandemic Alcoholic Drink Brands Buck Ad Spending Trends, Invest More in TV Than Digital Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap E-Commerce Forecast to Account for 1 in 6 Retail Dollars This Year in the US

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This