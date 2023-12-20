Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2023, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

This has been a turbulent year, and that’s reflected in Google’s top trending searches of 2023. The latest annual list reveals that war, shootings, and natural disasters dominated the top trending news searches of the year, both globally and in the US.

[As a reminder: Top trending searches do not refer to the most volume, but rather those with the highest spikes this year in comparison to 2022.]

Unlike in years past, Google hasn’t released a list of the top trending searches overall. But within the top trending news section, it’s a litany of disasters, both natural and man-made. The War in Israel and Gaza leads the top trending news searches of the year both globally and in the US, and various other items are shared between the two lists. For example, three hurricanes (Hilary, Idealia, and Lee) populate both lists, as do two shootings (Maine, and Nashville).

Within the US, the Maui fire and the Canada wildfires took the 8th and 10th spots, while globally the Turkey earthquake was the third-most trending news search, and the war in Sudan the 10th-most. The only positive news item to make one of the lists was Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s lunar mission, which was in the 9th spot in the global list.

Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.

People — Global

Damar Hamlin

Jeremy Renner

Andrew Tate

Kylian Mbappé

Travis Kelce

People — US

Damar Hamlin

Jeremy Renner

Travis Kelce

Tucker Carlson

Lil Tay

Explained – US

The Menu explained

No One Will Save You explained

Silo explained

Reptile explained

Israel Palestine conflict explained

How often – US

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

How often is the World Baseball Classic?

How often is a blue moon?

How often is the World Cup?

How often do trains derail?

TV Shows — US

The Last of Us

Ginny & Georgia

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Wednesday

Movies — US

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Sound of Freedom

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sports Teams — Global

Inter Miami CF

Los Angeles Lakers

Al-Nassr FC

Manchester City F.C

Miami Heat

