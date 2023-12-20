Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2023, and Other Year-in-Review Lists

This has been a turbulent year, and that’s reflected in Google’s top trending searches of 2023. The latest annual list reveals that war, shootings, and natural disasters dominated the top trending news searches of the year, both globally and in the US.
[As a reminder: Top trending searches do not refer to the most volume, but rather those with the highest spikes this year in comparison to 2022.]
Unlike in years past, Google hasn’t released a list of the top trending searches overall. But within the top trending news section, it’s a litany of disasters, both natural and man-made. The War in Israel and Gaza leads the top trending news searches of the year both globally and in the US, and various other items are shared between the two lists. For example, three hurricanes (Hilary, Idealia, and Lee) populate both lists, as do two shootings (Maine, and Nashville).
Within the US, the Maui fire and the Canada wildfires took the 8th and 10th spots, while globally the Turkey earthquake was the third-most trending news search, and the war in Sudan the 10th-most. The only positive news item to make one of the lists was Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s lunar mission, which was in the 9th spot in the global list.
Below is a brief selection of top-5 trending search lists from around the world and in the US.
People — Global
- Damar Hamlin
- Jeremy Renner
- Andrew Tate
- Kylian Mbappé
- Travis Kelce
People — US
- Damar Hamlin
- Jeremy Renner
- Travis Kelce
- Tucker Carlson
- Lil Tay
Explained – US
- The Menu explained
- No One Will Save You explained
- Silo explained
- Reptile explained
- Israel Palestine conflict explained
How often – US
- How often do you think about the Roman Empire?
- How often is the World Baseball Classic?
- How often is a blue moon?
- How often is the World Cup?
- How often do trains derail?
TV Shows — US
- The Last of Us
- Ginny & Georgia
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Wednesday
Movies — US
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Sound of Freedom
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sports Teams — Global
- Inter Miami CF
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Al-Nassr FC
- Manchester City F.C
- Miami Heat
Other Year-in-Review Lists
- In its fourth year of listing the top videos on its platform, TikTok reveals that the top #ForYou content in the US goes to @dollievision for “A simple and stunning makeup routine.” This is followed by “An Iron Man DIY worthy of its own world premiere” by @justinflom and “The biggest kitten we’ve ever seen” by @through.the.lleaves. Globally, the top #ForYou content was @seanthesheepman’s “#FarmTok lives on with Sean the Sheep man and his dogs Kate, Storm, Echo and Monty.” Meanwhile, the top “Only on TikTok” trend in the US was “Girl Dinner,” while globally it was “Red, green and beige flags.”
- Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny was the second-most streamed artist globally on Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped list, after three consecutive years in the top spot. This year he was supplanted by last year’s second-placed artist, Taylor Swift. Rounding out the top 5 are The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma. Bad Bunny had the most-streamed album globally again, though, with “Un Verano Sin Ti,” (which also won last year’s top honor), while the most-streamed song globally belonged to Miley Cyrus for “Flowers.” The most popular podcast on Spotify was “The Joe Rogan Experience” yet again, followed once more by “Call Her Daddy.”
- Artists on Tumblr was the #1 topic on Tumblr in 2023, with last year’s top topic, Stranger Things, falling to #11. The top 5 on Tumblr also included Good Omens (#2), The Owl House (#3), Barbie (#4) and Pokémon (#5), while other notable topics included Taylor Swift (#9) and The Last of Us (#12).