Consumers Look to Social Media for D2C Content

The majority of B2B and B2C brands benefit from the increased exposure and traffic that social media provides. For those B2C brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C), social media content appears to be welcomed by customers, with more than one-third (36%) of consumers saying that they want content from D2C brands on social media, per a report [download page] from Nosto.

The survey of 1,100 consumers – who had a relationship over the past 12-months with one of the 50 top D2C brands – also found that social media content was preferred over other types of content.

This aligns with other research that has shown how D2C companies benefit from social media. Not only did a survey by Yotpo find that social media is considered one of the top channels for customer acquisition for D2C brands, later research from the IAB revealed that social media is where D2Cs tend to launch their brands, as well as being one the leading channels for earned media.

It’s worth noting that for paid social ads, there appears to be some skepticism. The consumers surveyed were split on whether D2C brands’ social media ads are relevant (44%) or irrelevant (44%) to them.

In terms of other content formats, three in 10 (31%) consumers surveyed say they prefer written articles or ebooks from D2C brands, while just more than one-fifth (23%) say they prefer video series content. Podcasts (16%) haven’t yet made their mark as a preferred destination for D2C brand content, however.

Finally, even though social comes out as the preferred content type, this result doesn’t reflect where consumers say they mostly interact with brands. More than half (53% share) say they mostly interact with D2C brands on their websites. About 3 out of 5 (58%) respondents also say that they feel that the content on a brands’ homepage is relevant to them. By contrast, only a fraction (1%) say they mostly interact with brands on social media.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Results are based on a survey of 1,100 consumers who had a relationship with one of the top 50 D2C brands within the past 12 months.