Consumers Are in A Different Mood When Visiting YouTube Than Other Social Platforms

OpenX Site App Visit State of Mind Apr2020Presented with a short list of moods and asked to select their state of mind when visiting various websites and apps, around 6 in 10 (58%) consumers report feeling curious and in a mood to learn when using the open web, while more are happy and upbeat when using walled gardens like YouTube, Amazon, Facebook and Instagram. They are also far more likely to zone out and not pay attention when visiting Facebook or Instagram than other walled gardens, according to research [download page] from OpenX.

Among the four walled gardens mentioned in the survey, respondents were happiest and most upbeat when using Amazon (46% – retail therapy?!) but most curious when using YouTube (39%). In this way, consumers show an enhanced state of mind when using sites that encourage a level of active viewing, whether this is shopping or watching videos.

Indeed, consumers showed a preference for visiting YouTube when seeking ‘How-To’ information, with 64% turning to the video platform to benefit from its many how-to videos. Previous research from the Pew Research Center found that YouTube’s greatest value among US adults was its help in figuring out things they’ve never done before, with a further 55% finding it useful in the decision to buy a product or not.

Consumers are significantly more likely to zone out and not pay attention when visiting sites that facilitate a more passive user experience, such as Facebook and Instagram. Around one-quarter of respondents reported feeling zoned out on both sites (25% and 26% respectively) compared to no more than 1 in 10 who felt the same when using YouTube (10%), Amazon (5%) or the open web (7%).

This is supported by the result that consumers felt more unhappy or unsatisfied when using Facebook than other destinations, with about 4 in 10 (42%) agreeing that the site made them feel this way. What’s more, almost one-third (31%) of respondents reported a decrease in their use of Facebook in the last year, with one-quarter (25%) saying the same for Instagram, making them the two sites with the highest reported decrease in usage.

About the Data: Based on a weighted survey of 2,000 US adults.

