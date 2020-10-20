Select Page

Social Media Users’ Confidence in Data Privacy Dictates Ad Engagement

October 20, 2020 Social Media Users’ Confidence in Data Privacy Dictates Ad Engagement

InsiderIntelligence Social Media Ad Engagement Factors Oct2020The majority of consumers say they prefer relevant ads, even if far fewer report seeing any. Nonetheless, when it comes to engaging with ads on social media, relevance takes a backseat to issues like privacy and deceptive content, per new data from Insider Intelligence.

As personal data security concerns grow, consumers are expressing this in their decision about whether or not to engage with ads and content on social media. When the more than 1,800 US adult social media users surveyed were asked what most impacts their decision to engage (i.e. watch, click, share or comment) with ads or sponsored content on social media platforms, 9 in 10 said whether the platform protects their privacy and data was extremely (52%), very (27%) or moderately (13%) impactful.

Likewise, 87% reported that their decision to engage with ads or sponsored content on social media is impacted to at least some degree if the platform shows them deceptive content. Others say their decision is impacted by whether a platform makes them feel safe to participate and post.

By comparison, only 6 in 10 found it extremely (12%), very (18%) or moderately (32%) impactful in their decision to engage with the ad or content if the platform shows them relevant ads.

If advertisers are looking for social media platforms that make users feel confident that their privacy and data are protected, LinkedIn appears to be the platform that fits. Close to three-quarters (73%) of respondents agreed that LinkedIn protects their privacy and data, followed by Pinterest (66%) and YouTube (63%).

However, although Facebook remains the platform of choice for many advertisers, only 53% of adults surveyed agree that the platform protects their privacy and data.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,865 US adults ages 18-74 conducted between May 28 and June 3, 2020.

Related

Do Consumers and Marketers Align in Their Advertising Channel Preferences? Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Social Media Marketers Concentrate Their Paid Ad Efforts on Facebook and Instagram Why Do People Follow Brands On Social Media? Do Smartphone Users Feel They Have Control Over Their Personal Data? 2 in 3 Consumers Consider It A Risk to Give Personal Information to Companies Lack of Confidence in Data Governance Leads to Distrust in Data Insights Inc. 500 Companies Increase Their Use of Instagram, See Value in Paid Social Super Bowl 2020 Data [Updated] Facebook Still at the Top of the Heap for Retail Social Advertising

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This