Social Media Users’ Confidence in Data Privacy Dictates Ad Engagement

The majority of consumers say they prefer relevant ads, even if far fewer report seeing any. Nonetheless, when it comes to engaging with ads on social media, relevance takes a backseat to issues like privacy and deceptive content, per new data from Insider Intelligence.

As personal data security concerns grow, consumers are expressing this in their decision about whether or not to engage with ads and content on social media. When the more than 1,800 US adult social media users surveyed were asked what most impacts their decision to engage (i.e. watch, click, share or comment) with ads or sponsored content on social media platforms, 9 in 10 said whether the platform protects their privacy and data was extremely (52%), very (27%) or moderately (13%) impactful.

Likewise, 87% reported that their decision to engage with ads or sponsored content on social media is impacted to at least some degree if the platform shows them deceptive content. Others say their decision is impacted by whether a platform makes them feel safe to participate and post.

By comparison, only 6 in 10 found it extremely (12%), very (18%) or moderately (32%) impactful in their decision to engage with the ad or content if the platform shows them relevant ads.

If advertisers are looking for social media platforms that make users feel confident that their privacy and data are protected, LinkedIn appears to be the platform that fits. Close to three-quarters (73%) of respondents agreed that LinkedIn protects their privacy and data, followed by Pinterest (66%) and YouTube (63%).

However, although Facebook remains the platform of choice for many advertisers, only 53% of adults surveyed agree that the platform protects their privacy and data.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,865 US adults ages 18-74 conducted between May 28 and June 3, 2020.