Select Page

Stories At Close to A Third of Instagram Ad Spend

November 17, 2020 Stories At Close to A Third of Instagram Ad Spend

Merkle Stories Share Instagram Ad Spend Impressions Nov2020Stories’ share of Instagram ad spend showed a marked increase in the third quarter of this year, per the latest quarterly digital marketing report [download page] from Merkle. The study reveals that, among Merkle’s clients, 29% of total ad spend on Instagram was invested in Stories, up from 22% in the first two quarters of 2020.

It’s not just share of ad spend that has seen an increase when it comes to Instagram Stories. Stories accounted for more than one-third (35%) of the total ad impressions on Instagram in Q3. This is up from 30% in Q2 and 28% in Q1. Merkle notes that due to lower than average CPMs, Stories remains a “cost-effective tool for driving brand engagement.”

Instagram itself saw a lift in ad spend in Q3, increasing 34% year-over-year (y-o-y). And, while that’s not as high as the growth in ad spend seen in Q1, it’s a slight uptick from the 30% y-o-y growth experienced in Q2.

For the quarter, Instagram accounted for one-third of total ad spend on Facebook for brands that advertise on both platforms. It also accounted for 36% of impressions across both platforms during the quarter.

For its part, Facebook has had more of a bumpy ride so far in 2020. Facebook ad spend (excluding Instagram) among Merkle’s clients grew by 12% y-o-y in Q3, up from 4% in Q2 but less than the 19% growth in Q1. Even though Q3’s growth did not reach the Q1 high, it did come amid a July boycott brought on by Facebook’s failure to monitor hate speech that saw many top brands, including Disney and Procter & Gamble, pull their advertising from the platform for at least that month.

Impressions on Facebook, which dropped more than 10% in Q1, saw growth of 25% y-o-y in Q3. Meanwhile, CPM fell 10% in Q3, up from the 17% y-o-y drop in Q2.

The full report can be downloaded here.

Related

Which Apps Can’t Americans Live Without? US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Instagram Stories: 10 Benchmarks for Q1 2020 Advertisers Continued to Gravitate to Instagram in Q1 Facebook Ad Campaigns Look to Boost Post Engagement; Instagram Advertisers Focused on Clicks YouTube and Instagram Account for a Growing Share of Their Parent Companies’ Ad Revenues Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap Instagram’s Growth in the US to Slow Fashion Accounts for the Dominant Share of Instagram Interactions, but E-Commerce Is On the Rise

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This