TikTok Shines in Hours Spent per User

2020 was quite the year for TikTok: the number of US adults using TikTok doubled in 2020, and the year also witnessed increased engagement with the app among younger users as a result of the pandemic. In fact, the number of monthly hours users spent with the app on a monthly basis soared, per a report [download page] from App Annie.

In an analysis of data specific to Android phones, App Annie determined that TikTok users spent an average of 21.5 hours on the app per month last year, up more than two-thirds from the 12.8 hours users spent on the app in 2019.

Among Android phone owners, the number of hours Facebook users spent with that social app grew by about 14% over 2019 to reach 17.7 hours per month. As such, among the top social apps, Facebook ceded the lead in hours spent per user to TikTok.

The average hours spent with WhatsApp also saw healthy growth in 2020, up 35% year-over-year, with users spending 7.7 hours per month messaging on the app. By contrast, the average number of hours per month users spent with Instagram (7.5 hours in 2020 vs. 7.1 hours in 2019) and Facebook Messenger (3.0 hours in 2020 vs. 2.7 hours in 2019) saw only marginal growth.

TikTok was also named the top breakout app in the US among social apps, based on an analysis of year-over-year growth in monthly active users (MAUs) for iPhone and Android phones combined. The messaging app, Discord, was #2 on the list, followed by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The full report can be found here.