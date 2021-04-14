Top Brands on TikTok Up Their Activities

TikTok continues to rack up its user count as well as the number of hours those users spend on the platform. And, brands have taken notice – with many upping their game on the app over the past year. Here are the top brands on TikTok, along with some benchmarks [download page], courtesy of Conviva.

The recent analysis of 900 branded TikTok accounts shows that Guinness World Records leads the list of TikTok’s top 20 brands. The brand sports 11.3 million followers, close to half (5.2 million) of which were acquired over the past year.

Red Bull follows at #2 with 5.2 million followers. Rounding out the top 5 are Roblox (#3, 3.9 million followers), Fortnite (#4, 2.9 million followers) and Red Bull Australia (#5, 2.9 million followers).

These top brands have follower numbers well above the average number of followers for the brands analyzed, which is currently at 502,527. But, what stands out is that the average number of followers gained in the previous year (416,233) makes up about 83% of the average total followers for these brands, indicating a surge in activity over the past year.

Number of Videos Posted Soars

Brands have upped their activity on TikTok in the past year. Conviva’s benchmarks reveal that, on average, brands have posted a total of 144 videos during the span of their time on the app. However, in the past year, the average number of videos posted was 113.

Looking at specific brands, Guinness World Records had posted a total of 493 videos at the time of the analysis, 318 of which were posted in the past year. Similarly, close to one-quarter of RedBull’s 2,468 videos posted were posted in the past year (598). And, although Fortnite had only posted a total of 21 videos, 17 of those were posted in the previous year.

The more frequent posting has no doubt attributed to the huge gain in followers seen in the past year. Indeed, Conviva reports that the top 20 accounts ranked by follower growth posted about 5 times more over the past year — averaging about 2 to 3 times per day.

However, if influencer data is any indication, this may not lead to more engagement. Upfluencer/Influencer Hub found that post engagement rates were significantly higher with micro-influencers on TikTok than those with a larger following.

Other Highlights

The top 3 accounts for year-over-year follower growth were Netflix (#1, +10.6M followers), ESPN (#2, +10M) and Overtime (#3, +8.9M);

The NBA tops the list of Pro Sports Leagues with 12.3M followers; well above the average number of followers (1.1M) for the category;

The News & Media category has an average of 456,232 followers per account (growing by 306,605 y-o-y); and

TV & Entertainment brand, Flighthouse (27.6M followers), heads the list of TikTok’s top 10 accounts by follower count.

For more details and TikTok benchmarks, the full report can be found here.

About the Data: Based on an analysis of data collected in February 2021 from 900 branded Tik Tok accounts.