Pandemic Supercharges TikTok Adoption; Here Are Its Adult User Demographics

TikTok’s appeal with teens in the past couple of years has been undeniable, with 3 in 10 now saying it is their favorite social media platform, surpassing Instagram and just a sliver behind the long-standing favorite, Snapchat. And, while the pandemic inspired more kids and teens to engage with TikTok, it looks as though it has driven more adults to use the app as well, per data provided by Comscore.

In March 2021, about 54.6 million US adults (ages 18+) used the video-sharing app. This is almost double that of the 28.8 million who used the app in March 2020, which was in turn around double the year-earlier period. Indeed, the number of total US adult unique visitors has risen steadily over the past year — a trend that started in October 2017 when the app was made available to US users.

The largest increase in unique users came at the start of the pandemic, growing 36% month-over-month between March (28.8 million) and April (39.2 million) 2020.

Here’s a look at who is using the TikTok app.

TikTok Adult User Demographics

It should come as no surprise that TikTok’s adoption is highest among young adults, reaching 56.6% of 18-24-year-olds in March. This is more than twice the reach it has with 35-44-year-olds (25.4%).

And, while the use of TikTok by younger users is well-documented, it’s worth pointing out that TikTok’s reach among adults ages 35-44 has more than doubled from last year, when it stood at 11.7%.

Similarly, a previous survey shows that TikTok usage among adults ages 35-54 has tripled over this past year. The growth in older users can also be seen in Comscore’s data. Although more than half of unique adult visitors in March were from adults ages 18-24 (29.9%) and ages 25-34 (24%), this is a decrease in share from a year earlier, when those age groups accounted for 65.3% of adult visitors.

In the meantime, older adults have seen their share of unique visitors grow over a year ago. Adult visitors ages 45-54 accounted for 14.6% of total unique visitors in March 2021, and while adults ages 65+ only accounted for a mere 3.5% of unique visitors to the app, that’s more than triple the share from a year earlier.

TikTok also has greater reach among women (65.2%) than men (48.4%) among younger adults. This trend can be seen across all age groups, with the biggest difference being with this youngest age group.

The household income breakdown shows that 41% of unique adult visitors in March came from households with an annual income of more than $100K. However, there does not seem to be any distinct correlation between HHI and TikTok usage, with reach ranging from 23.8% (HHI of $100K+) to 27% (HHI of under $40K).

About the Data: Figures are based on total unique visitors using mobile web and app; includes musical.ly users.