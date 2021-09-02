Fortune 500 Cos. Up Their Activity on Social

Social media provides a wealth of opportunities for brands to up their audience engagement. So, it’s no surprise marketers continue to increase their social media spend and that Fortune 500 companies leverage these platforms on a regular basis. Conviva’s latest State of Streaming [download page] report highlights where Fortune 500 companies have upped their activity on social media recently.

While the use of Facebook has dwindled among younger audiences, the platform had the largest share of the Fortune 500 audience in Q2 2021 (65% share when compared to Instagram, Twitter and YouTube). Still, Fortune 500s put their efforts into other channels – such as Instagram. Even though the platform accounted for a smaller share (23%) of audience for these companies, Fortune 500 businesses increased their posting activity by 200% year-over-year on Instagram, and also put forth a 133% y-o-y increase in video posts.

However, when it comes to engagement improvement, both Facebook and Instagram fell short. A previous report from Socialinsider found that, of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the latter had the lowest engagement rate. Nevertheless, Conviva’s data shows that Fortune 500 post engagement on Twitter increased by 263% y-o-y in Q2 2021, while Facebook and Instagram saw engagement increase by a much more muted 10% and 9%, respectively.

YouTube saw the second-largest increase in engagement (up 81% y-o-y). Fortune 500 companies also increased their video posts on the platform by 77% y-o-y.

Here’s which Fortune 500 companies performed best on social in Q2:

McDonald’s posted the most content, with a total of 22.6k posts, and claimed the most impressive cross-platform engagement rate (5.33%);

Netflix posted the most videos (636), received the most video views (180 million) and received the highest total cross-platform engagements (98.7 million);

Adidas claimed the highest average views per video (5.54 million);

Apple secured the highest average number of engagements on both posts (176K) and video posts (93.6k); and

Facebook had the highest cross-platform social audience (225 million).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of data from more than 2,000 accounts, 5 million posts, 12.5 billion video views and more than 35 billion engagements across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.