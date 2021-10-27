Carousel Posts Becoming More Popular for Brands on Instagram, Sport High Engagement Rates

Instagram is the second-most popular social media platform for businesses and 7 in 10 say the platform will be “essential” for their business moving forward. While three-quarters of marketers saying they plan to increase their use of video on Instagram, the latest report [download page] from Conviva reveals the use of newer formats is overtaking standalone video posts.



Looking at the bread and butter of the platform, standalone photos remain the most popular post type on Instagram among the Sports, Media, Entertainment and Brand accounts measured, accounting for a little more than half (52%) of all analyzed posts on the platform in H1 2021. Though this is down from 56% of posts during the same period in 2019, photos maintain their dominance on Instagram.



Video, on the other hand, has lost its spot as the second-most popular post type. Despite accounting for nearly 3 in 10 (29% of) posts in H1 2019, standalone video posts accounted for only 18% of all posts during the first half of 2021.



Picking up the slack, IGTV has seen steady growth for the past couple of years — jumping from just 2% share of posts in H1 2019 to 10% share in H1 2021.



Taking the place of video as the second-most popular post type is carousels. In H1 2021, carousels — comprised of multiple photos and videos in one post — accounted for one-fifth (20%) of all posts analyzed, a notable boost from the 13% share seen in H1 2019.

Engagement By Vertical

Looking at the verticals analyzed for the report, carousel engagement outperforms other post types, albeit slightly in some instances. For example, photo and video both have an engagement rate of 1.7% for Media accounts, while carousels have an engagement rate of 1.8%. Similarly, for the Entertainment accounts, carousels have an engagement rate of 3.0%, compared to photos (2.9%) and videos (2.1%).



While Brand accounts have the lowest carousel engagement rate at 1.2%, carousels perform exceptionally well for Sports accounts. Sports fans following their favorite teams, players, leagues, coaches consistently display high social media engagement, and their engagement on carousels is higher than any other industry, with an engagement rate of 5.4%.



Despite its drop in popularity and engagement, video appears to enhance the performance of carousels. Carousels with video receive 17% more reach, 16% more impressions and 12% more engagement.



Furthermore, carousel posts capture the largest share of views within the first day of being posted, receiving 85% of views on Day 1. Although IGTV videos (63%) and single videos (72%) also receive the majority of total views within the first day of posting, they appear to have a longer shelf-life, with 29% of IGTV videos and 19% of single videos being viewed 3 or more days after posting.



Read the report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of more than 25,000 accounts, 54,000 IGTV videos, 400 million engagements and 4 billion video views. Categorized accounts identified include 1,300 accounts in the categories of brand, media, entertainment and sports.