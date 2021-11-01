Snapchat Holds On to Top Spot as Teens’ Favorite Social Platform

Despite the threat of TikTok taking over as the favorite social media platform among US teens, Snapchat has managed to hold on to the top spot, per the most recent report [download page] on teens from Piper Sandler.



The latest semi-annual survey, of 10,000 US teens, finds Snapchat not only holding on to the position as the favorite social media platform among teens, but widening the gap between its most recent contender, TikTok. Some 35% of teens named Snapchat as their favorite social platform, while 30% chose TikTok. This is compared to Spring 2021 when Snapchat (31%) and TikTok (30%) were close to deadlocked as the teen favorite.



Despite the growing popularity of TikTok with Gen Z and adults in general, the app appears to have stalled in its quest to be the favorite social media platform among teens. After making an impressive rise from 13% of teens citing TikTok as their favorite in Spring 2020, to 30% saying the same a year later, the platform has not managed to gain any further traction.

Meanwhile, Instagram continues to recede as a result. Some 22% of teens chose Instagram as their favorite social platform, down from 25% a year ago. Facebook and Twitter continue to be far less appealing, each the favorite for only 2% of respondents.

Instagram Still Shines in Engagement

Per the survey, the average teen reports spending about 4.2 hours per day on social media. And, although Instagram ranked as the third-favorite social media brand among these teens, it continues to have the highest engagement. Some 81% of teens say they visit Instagram monthly. This, however, is down from 84% who said the same a year ago.



Snapchat also saw monthly use slip slightly, dropping to 77% of respondents from 80% last Fall. In the meantime, TikTok’s engagement has increased to 73%, up from 69% in Fall 2020.



Once again, Twitter (38%), Pinterest (33%) and Facebook (27%) see much lower rates of monthly engagement among teens.

Teen Spending

Piper Sandler also looked at where teens are spending their money. This recent survey revealed that teens self-report spending an average of $2,274 per year, an increase of 6% year-over-year.



Some 22% of teens’ wallet share goes towards Clothing, making it the #1 priority for the first time since Fall 2014. Indeed, Clothing accounts for 29% of wallet share for upper-income females — the highest it’s been since 2013.



About two-thirds (67%) of teens self-identify as gamers, down slightly from 69% this time last year. Albeit that dip, a fair share of teens’ spending is going towards video games, with the report estimating that teens will spend 14% of their budget on video games this year, averaging about $209 per respondent.



The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Fall 2021 findings are based on a survey of 10,000 US teens with an average age of 15.8.