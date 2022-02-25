Next Year Facebook is Forecast to Have More Gen Z Than Baby Boomer Users in the US

For some time, teens’ presence on Facebook has been on the decline, with a mere 2% of teens identifying Facebook as their favorite social platform. Instead, they are gravitating to apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. However, the latest estimates from eMarketer show young peoples’ usage of Facebook outnumbering that of older adults by next year.

Per eMarketer’s data, Facebook is expected to gain close to 9 million more US monthly users between 2020 and 2025. However, those new users aren’t very likely to be teens. This year, it is projected that only 8.7 million (35.3% of) internet users ages 12-17 will use Facebook. By 2025, that number is expected to drop to just 8.0 million.

Even so, Facebook’s user base is projected to get younger. Baby Boomers have long outnumbered Gen Z on the platform. In 2020, 34.7 million US Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) used Facebook on any device at least once a month. This is compared to 26.8 million Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) who did so. That gap has continued to close, first in 2021 (34.4 million Baby Boomers vs. 28.5 million Gen Z) and into 2022 when 33.8 million Baby Boomers are estimated to use Facebook, compared to 31.5 million Gen Z.

As argued by eMarketer, Baby Boomers are growing older and aging out of social media, while at the same time, Gen Z will get older and possibly join or rejoin Facebook. This means the tables are expected to turn next year when Gen Z Facebook users (34.7 million) will outnumber Baby Boomer Facebook users (33.1 million). The trend will continue into 2024 when 38.1 million Gen Z are expected to use the platform, compared to 32.4 million Baby Boomers.

Even with the increase in Gen Z users, Millennials and Gen X together will continue to make up more than half of Facebook’s user base, per the report. Indeed, the higher percentage of Facebook users in these age groups can also be seen in a study from Pew Research Center. Gen Z isn’t expected to match the share of users from either age group any time in the next few years.

