Brand Post Engagement Rate Benchmarks for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Consumers follow brands on social media for a number of reasons, with some reporting that their use of social media to interact with brands and companies has increased recently. The latest industry benchmark report [download page] from Rival IQ looks at post engagement rates for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Before looking at engagement rates, it’s helpful to understand how engagement is defined and how it is measured for the report. Rival IQ defines engagement as “measurable interaction on organic and boosted social media posts,” while post engagement rate is determined by dividing the number of interactions by follower count.

Facebook Post Engagement

With more than 9 in 10 social media marketers using Facebook, it remains the most used social platform for marketers. The report analyzed 2.1 million posts and 614 million engagements with 2,100 global companies across 14 industries, each with between 25,000 and 1,000,000 followers on Facebook. The results shows that the median engagement rate per post on the platform across all industries is 0.064%. Sports Teams (0.27%), Influencers (0.23%) and Higher Education (0.15%) brands have the highest engagement rates on Facebook, while Health & Beauty (0.02%) and Tech and Software (0.02%) have the lowest.

Although Media brands are seeing relatively low engagement rates per post (0.05%), these companies are posting far more frequently than other industries. Media companies average 87.2 posts per week on Facebook, well above the median of 5.87 posts per week across all industries. The only other industry that has even close to that many posts is Sports Teams (21.4).

Instagram Engagement

Rival IQ reports that Instagram engagement rates dropped by about 30% in 2021. Despite this, the platform still has bragging rights when it comes to the median engagement rate per post. At 0.67%, it is significantly higher than the median engagement rates seen on Facebook and Twitter. Continuing the trend, Higher Education (2.99%) and Sports Teams (1.84%) boast the highest engagement rate per post. In the meantime, Health & Beauty (0.32%), Retail (0.33%) and Fashion (0.36%) have the lowest.

Previous research shows that Instagram is the most popular platform for influencer marketers. This is not surprising considering that Influencers see far higher engagement rates per post on Instagram (1.18%) than on Facebook (0.227%) and Twitter (0.037%).

Sports Teams are the most frequent posters on Instagram, posting 13.6 times per week. Media (8.1 posts per week), Health & Beauty (6.3) and Fashion (6.5) brands are also frequent posters on Instagram.

Twitter Engagement

Media companies also over-index for the number of tweets posted per week on Twitter — at an average of 75.9 tweets per week. Across industries, the median number of tweets per week is 5.04.

At 0.037% the median engagement on Twitter is just less than half that of Facebook’s, which is possibly a reason why fewer than one-quarter of marketers surveyed by WARC planned to increase their investment in Twitter. Once again, Sports Teams (0.084%) and Higher Education (0.071%) achieved the highest engagement rate per tweet, while Media companies saw the lowest engagement rate (0.011%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on analysis of 2,100 companies across 14 industries each with 25,000-1,000,000 Facebook followers covering 2.1 million posts and 614 engagements; at least 5,000 Instagram followers, covering 832K posts and 2,94 engagements; and at least 5,000 Twitter followers, coving 2.6 million tweets and 297 million engagements.