Youth Enjoy Following Video Game Companies on Social Media

Following a brand on social media can result in a range of brand-loyal behaviors, per recent research, such that engaging with consumers over social remains an important endeavor for marketers. New research from YouGov delves into the types of companies that consumers of various ages enjoy following on social media, finding that video game companies are popular with younger age groups and that the tech industry maintains appeal across age groups.

18-24-Year-Olds Enjoy Following Video Game Companies

Time spent playing video games continues to rise, as does spending on video games. Although older adults are playing more these days, it’s youth who gravitate most towards this activity, having an above-average likelihood to feel that video games are taking on a more central role in pop culture. In fact, in the US, gaming accounts for fully one-quarter of screen-based leisure time among 13-24-year-olds.

As such, it’s not surprising to see that video game companies are finding a willing young audience on social media. Per YouGov’s findings, one-quarter of 18-24-year-olds surveyed enjoy following video game companies on social media, putting these companies atop the list of 10 types listed.

Video game companies’ popularity decreases alongside age, as 1 in 5 25-34-year-olds enjoy following them on social media, down to 14% of 35-44-year-olds, 8% of 45-54-year-olds, and just 3% of those ages 55 and older.

The 25-54 Age Group Enjoys Engaging with Tech Companies

While tech companies (24%) were edged out by video game companies among the youngest bracket, they took the lead for older age groups. Indeed, tech companies were the company type that the largest proportion of people in the 25-34 (23%) and 35-44 (21%) age groups enjoy following, while tying for the lead with sports teams (each at 18%) among the 45-54-year-olds surveyed.

Fewer (11%) adults in the 55+ bracket enjoy following tech companies, but that still placed tech third in the rankings among this demographic.

Sports Teams Also Prove Popular Across Age Groups

Sports teams retain popularity as social media accounts to follow across all age groups, ranking within the top 3 for each bracket. They prove especially popular with the 55+ bracket: although only 1 in 8 (13%) say they enjoy following these types of accounts, that was the top result among the 10 industries.

Sports teams also are the joint leader among 45-54-year-olds, while being the joint second-most enjoyable follow among 35-44-year-olds.

Other Findings:

Adults in North America narrowly placed tech companies (18%) ahead of sports teams (17%) for the company type they most enjoy following on social media, while in Europe sports teams (15%) outpaced tech companies (12%).

Adults in APAC pointed to tech companies (26%) far more than adults in other regions, with media companies (23%) second and sports teams (20%) fourth in this geography.

Although men enjoy following most types of companies on social media more than women (with big gaps for sports teams and tech companies), tourism/hospitality companies were the exception, with these the leading type for women (18%, vs. 14% for men).

Tourism/hospitality companies are most popular with 35-44-year-olds globally, as 1 in 5 report enjoying following these accounts

About the Data: The results are based on a January 2022 survey conducted among adults (18+) in 18 markets, with sample sizes varying between 528 and 2,002 in each market.