Marketers Plan Increases in Video Use Across Several Platforms

Marketers are more likely to regularly publish videos on Facebook (58%) than on Instagram (49%) or YouTube (47%), according to results from Social Media Examiner’s latest annual Social Media Marketing Industry Report. And while few (11%) are regularly posting to TikTok, activity looks set to increase on the platform.

Before proceeding, it’s important to point out that the majority (64%) of respondents are from small businesses (1-10 employees), so this report does not necessarily reflect the activities of larger businesses.

While Facebook is the platform used by the most respondents to publish videos, it’s not the one for which the largest proportion will be increasing their activity. Instead that distinction belongs to Instagram: some two-thirds (68%) of respondents said they will increase their video activities on Instagram, which may help diversify a content mix on the platform that continues to be largely dominated by photos (about 70% of brand-posted content), per Socialinsider data.

Almost on par with Instagram, 2 in 3 respondents (67%) plan to increase their video activities on YouTube, while a majority (56%) will do so on Facebook. A separate study from Socialinsider revealed that brands’ use of live videos on Facebook has grown, while vertical videos on the platform tend to generate higher engagement rates.

This year 43% of marketers surveyed report that they will increase their video activity on TikTok. That represents quite a jump from 28% who said the same last year, which in itself was an increase from 19% the year prior. Clearly the social platform that has captured the minds and hearts of teens is also making its way into marketers’ plans.

On a related note, a sizable share of marketers responding to Social Media Examiner’s study named looping short videos (Reels, TikTok…) as their most important video format. Some 24% said the same, trailing only native video (60 seconds or longer), which one-third (33%) cited as the most important for their business. The others measured were stories (short videos that expire: 14% share) and live video (14% share), with the remaining 14% noting that they do not use video.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of 2,897 marketers, the majority (64%) of whom work for small businesses (1-10 employees). Close to two-thirds (63%) focus primarily on B2C marketing and half (50%) are based in the US.