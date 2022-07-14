Half of Consumers Say They Read Social Media Comments to Learn About Brands

Social media influences purchases in a variety of ways, from helping consumers discover brands to enabling digital commerce. Consumers are also using social media to learn more about people’s experiences with brands, according to a new report [download page] from Jungle Scout.

Based on a survey of 1,000 US adults, the study indicates that 48% of respondents agree to some extent that they read social media comments to learn what others say about a brand. Along with that, 46% agree that it’s important for brands to respond to comments on social media.

In other results concerning brand engagement on social media, 53% agree that they read product descriptions on posts to learn more about a brand, while 37% prefer brand videos over static posts on social media (compared to 43% who are neutral and 20% who disagree). Marketers are planning to up their use of video on social platforms, with brand posting activity heavily dominated by images on some platforms. Brands’ use of live video on Facebook has grown, and the Jungle Scout research reveals that 35% of consumers claim to have purchased a brand’s product after watching a social media livestream.

As far as various platforms go, YouTube is the most trusted for finding and purchasing products, per the report, ahead of Facebook. Facebook continues to be the platform that is most likely to lead online shoppers to a purchase, according to separate research.

Finally, almost half (46%) of respondents to the Jungle Scout survey agreed that they are often “followed” around the internet with ads about products or brands they’ve browsed on social media. Although retargeting is commonly used in social media strategies, these ads haven’t historically held much appeal with consumers. In this latest study 43% accept that this is common practice and 42% go as far as to say it’s helpful because they’re reminded of a product or brand, though about one-third admit that retargeting creeps them out and one-quarter want to stop it from happening.

For more, download the study here.