How Often Do People Use TikTok?

TikTok is a highly engaging app, with one piece of research suggesting that users spend more than an hour and a half with it every day. Recent research from YouGov asked American adults how often they use TikTok, finding that for almost one-fifth of respondents overall, TikTok use is a daily affair.

Indeed, 9% of adults said they use TikTok multiple times a day, while an additional 10% said they use it daily. With the app being a favorite among youth, it’s no wonder that these figures are higher among younger adults. To wit, 15% of 18-29-year-olds use the app multiple times a day, while an additional 17% use it daily, for an overall daily usage figure of about one-third (32%) of adults of this age group.

Interestingly, though, the next age bracket up has a somewhat higher frequency of use. While the same share (32%) report using it daily, that figure is more highly weighted to those who use it multiple times a day (18%) than daily (14%).

By contrast, relatively few (10% of) adults ages 45-64 report using TikTok at least once a day, and just 1% of those ages 65 and older concur.

Widening the view to all adults, 42% say they use TikTok with any frequency, while 52% say they don’t use the app, and the remaining 6% aren’t sure.

Among 18-29-year-olds, two-thirds (66%) use the app to some degree, as do 63% of 30-44-year-olds. There’s then a large drop off to the 28% of 45-64-year-olds who have used it, even less frequently than monthly, and the 12% of those ages 65 and older.

When sorting by gender, the results show that men (46%) are slightly more likely than women (41%) to use TikTok to some degree, and are also more apt to be daily users (22% and 17%, respectively).

On a racial/ethnic basis, incidence of daily use is fairly similar among White, Black, and Hispanic respondents, although the former (41%) are less likely to report using the app at all than the latter (49% and 44%, respectively).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a December 2022 survey of 5,751 US adults (18+).