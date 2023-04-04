Few US Adults Are Interested in Paying for Social Media

Social media usage remains high in the US, despite occupying a gradually declining share of online time. While social media platforms have become firmly ingrained in Americans’ lives, few adults would want to pay to use them, according to survey results from Morning Consult.

Overall, just 19% of adults surveyed said they would pay to use a social media platform, while 4 times as many (76%) said they have little to no interest in ever doing so. (The remaining 4% are unsure or neutral on the topic.) Indeed, a majority said they would “definitely not” ever pay for social media usage.

Somewhat predictably, the share who would pay was higher among youth, but even among younger generations, paying for social media holds little appeal.

To wit, fewer than one-quarter (23%) of Gen Zers surveyed would ever pay to use a social media platform. Even among Millennials, the most likely to pay for access, fewer than one-third (32%) said they would ever do so.

The results come amid moves by certain platforms – such as Twitter and Meta – to introduce premium features. Meta Verified, for example, offers additional account protection – but adults who profile as concerned about social media privacy weren’t any more likely than the overall sample to say they’d pay to use social media platforms.

There was one group that stood out for their willingness to pay for social media usage: those who profit from the platforms. Fully two-thirds (66%) of adults who create content online and earn income from it said they would pay to use social media, including almost half who definitely would. As the survey’s analysts write: “The subscription services currently offered by social media companies seem largely targeted to convert power users into paying users, rather than try to shift the majority of users away from the free-to-use model.”

Meanwhile, the paid features that would most appeal to adults would be improved account security, less data collection and tracking/targeting of information, and less advertising. Among those who would be willing to pay for social media, improved account security and “verified” profile status are the joint-leading features.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 2,200 US adults (18+).