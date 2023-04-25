More Americans Are in Support of a TikTok Ban Than Not

Americans favor more regulation of social media, and when it comes to TikTok, an outright ban also has their support. According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, half (50%) of US adults support the US government banning the popular app, more than twice the share (22%) who oppose a potential ban.

The remaining 28% are unsure of their position.

Predictably, youth, who tend to trust the platform, buck the trend. Some 46% of 18-29-year-olds oppose a government ban on the app, outweighing the 29% who are in support. Indeed, attitudes to a ban have a strong age component, with support increasing with each age group all the way to 71% in favor among those ages 65 and older.

Of course, TikTok users don’t feel the same way. By a 3:1 margin they oppose a ban, with 56% against it and just 19% in favor. Among those survey respondents who don’t use TikTok, 60% support the US government banning the app, versus just 11% who oppose the idea.

In an interesting segmentation, the results also differ when knowledge of TikTok’s parent company’s location is taken into account. Among respondents who know that TikTok’s parent company is based in China, 60% support a ban on the app, about triple the share (19%) who oppose it. But among Americans who don’t know that TikTok’s parent company is based in China, opposition outweighs support by a 2:1 margin (53% and 27%, respectively).

Overall, almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents are aware that the parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, though that knowledge is a little lower among 18-29-year-olds (58%), who are most in opposition to a ban. Still, 60% of TikTok users surveyed are aware that ByteDance is based in China, while that knowledge is slightly higher (66%) among those who don’t use the app.

There’s more skepticism about Chinese than American social media companies when it comes to data privacy, per the research, though that pessimism is quite pervasive for both sets of companies. About 9 in 10 (88% of) respondents are either “not at all” confident (59%) or “not too” confident (29%) that Chinese social media companies follow what their privacy policies say they will do with their personal information. The corresponding figure for American social media companies is 75%, though that’s more weighted to those who are “not too” confident (43%) than “not at all” confident (32%).

Likewise, almost 9 in 10 (87%) adults are “not at all” (58%) or “not too” (29%) confident that Chinese social media companies use their personal information in ways that they’re comfortable with. Almost 8 in 10 (78%) feel the same way with respect to American social media companies, though once again the feeling is not as strong, with more “not too” (43%) than “not at all” (35%) comfortable.

For more, see the full results and analysis here.

About the Data: The results are based on a late March survey of 3,576 US adults (18+).