Paid Social CPMs Dip as Advertisers Shift Campaign Objectives

Retailers have been complaining of missing their paid social KPIs and rising customer acquisition costs. As it stands, though, paid social CPMs are trending down, with a report [download page] from Skai attributing this to a “shift to updated campaign objectives.”

The average CPM in Q1 fell to $5.24, representing a 19% decrease from $6.50 in Q4 2022, and a 28% decline from the year-earlier period of Q1 2022 ($7.31).

Skai notes that sales and lead generation campaigns are growing at the expense of the conversions objective. Spending on Dynamic Product Ads declined year-over-year, while almost doubling on sales-based campaign objectives. Switching to new campaign objectives from legacy ones has led to a rise in lower-priced impressions across paid social, which has been a major contributor to downward movement on overall CPMs.

Q1 also saw a dip in CTR, to 1.17%, from 1.36% the previous quarter and 1.33% during the year-earlier period. In particular, Skai highlights Stories and Reels as increasing their share of impressions, with these having a lower CTR than other placements.

Indeed, Reels was by far the fastest-growing segment for Meta advertising, while all other positions saw a decrease in spending year-over-year. Even so, Reels comprised only 4% of total Meta spending in Q1, per the analysis.

Overall, the report finds that spending on paid social was down by 3% year-over-year in Q1, while growing by 30% for retail media and by 4% for paid search.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an analysis of advertiser campaign data managed through the Skai platform, drawn from a total population of over 1 trillion impressions, 14 billion clicks, and $9 billion in spending over 5 quarters across retail media, paid search, and paid social.