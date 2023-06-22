Which Social Platforms Have the Widest Reach Among Young Americans?

Gen Z adults are more likely than others to use social media as a way of finding new brands. For marketers seeking to reach this young generation via social media marketing, which platforms are likely to filter through to this audience? A recent presentation [download page] from Comscore offers some insights into the social content that 18-24-year-olds are exposed to and how that differs from the general population.

To arrive at these conclusions, Comscore looked at exposure to social platform content in January among the digital population. The firm measures foreground and background traffic, meaning that its figures include, for example, an embedded YouTube video being viewed on a nytimes.com page. As a result, the following figures measure interaction with content originating from various platforms, both through direct traffic to those platforms and via other content delivery mechanisms.With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that the leading platform for 18-24-year-olds, as with the general population, is YouTube, with virtually all (95% and 96%, respectively), exposed to YouTube videos in some capacity during the month of January. After YouTube, though, differences emerge – and they are quite significant.

The platform whose content is next-most accessed by the 18-24 bracket is TikTok (71%), at a rate far greater than the general population (48%). The same is true for Instagram: its content reaches two-thirds (67%) of these young adults, compared to about half (52%) of the general population.

The gaps are sustained when examining Reddit’s content reach (61% of 18-24-year-olds versus 38% of the general population) and Snapchat, where the proportion of 18-24-year-olds exposed to the platform’s content is more than double that of the general population (58% and 26%, respectively).

The difference in content reach is perhaps most stark for Discord, at almost half (45%) of 18-24-year-olds against fewer than one-fifth (18%) of the general population. Youth are also more likely to be exposed to content from Pinterest (44% vs. 34%), Twitch (26% vs. 12%) and BeReal (5% vs. 1%).

Notably, there are three platforms for which content reach is below-average for 18-24-year-olds. The first of those is Facebook, which lost its “cool” cache long ago among youth. While Facebook content reaches a majority (58%) of 18-24-year-olds, per Comscore’s data, that distantly trails the general population average (81%). The second is LinkedIn, for which content reaches one-fifth (21%) of 18-24-year-olds, versus one-third (34%) of the general population, and the third is Nextdoor, at just 4% of 18-24-year-olds, against 16% of the general population.

Finally, there’s one other social network that, like YouTube, reaches an equal share of the Gen Z as general adult digital population: Twitter. In this case, 52% of online 18-24-year-olds were exposed to tweets in January, on par with the general population average.

