1 in 4 US Adult Twitter Users Say They’re Unlikely to Use the Platform in A Year’s Time

US adults tend to have an unfavorable view of Twitter that may be tied to its (lack of) content moderation policies since Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. The controversial moves that have been made at the platform have led to caution among advertisers, and new survey results from Pew Research Center indicate that a significant portion of Twitter’s US user base may soon be on the move.

The research – fielded in March – asked US adults who reported having used Twitter in the past 12 months the extent to which they believed it likely that that they would be using Twitter in a year’s time. While a plurality (40%) indicated that they were “extremely” (21%) or “very” (19%) likely to be using the platform, 1 in 4 said that they were “not very” (17%) or “not at all” (8%) likely to be doing so.

Women (30%) were more likely than men (20%) to say that they’d be unlikely to be using Twitter in a year’s time, and there was also a partisan gap in the results, with Democrats and those leaning Democrat more apt than their Republican/leaning counterparts to foresee a split on the horizon (29% and 20%, respectively). Among Democrats and those leaning Democrat, women were the most pessimistic about their future use of Twitter, with more than one-third (35%) reporting it “not very” or “not at all” likely they would be still using it in a year’s time.

Notably, many Twitter users (including Marketing Charts) have taken a break from the platform in the past year. Fully 6 in 10 respondents who reported using Twitter in the prior 12 months also said that they had taken a break from checking Twitter for a period of several weeks or more during that time.

That figure was higher among women (69%) than men (54%), and also particularly high among Black (67%) Twitter users. There was less of a partisan gap in this particular case.

It will be interesting to see if Twitter users’ future intentions come to fruition, especially as other platforms (Meta, Substack) launch Twitter alternatives and existing competitors such as Mastodon try to gain users at Twitter’s expense.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 10,701 US adults.