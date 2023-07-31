Brand Discovery Increasingly Taking Place on Social Media

Social media isn’t only being used more to conduct product searches, but also to discover brands. A recent report [download page] from GWI indicates that 31% of social media users in the US in Q1 said they typically find out about new brands/products via ads on social media, representing a 40% hike from the proportion who did so in Q2 2020.

Moreover, the percentage who typically discover new brands/products via social media posts is up by 36% to 28%, while the proportion who find out about new brands/products through sponsored posts on social media has also climbed by 36%, to 17%.

The findings come after earlier research indicating that 57% of US adults use social media as a way of finding new brands, and that a majority of consumers have been turning to social media more to discover new products and brands.

Interestingly, on a global basis, there appears to be little difference across generations in their use of social media for product purchases. In a separate GWI survey [download page], when asked their reasons for using social media, one-quarter (25%) of Gen Zers cited finding products to purchase, a figure that remained fairly consistent among Millennials (28%), Gen Xers (27%) and Boomers (25%).

Millennials and Gen Xers appear to be more likely than Gen Zers to click on promoted posts/ads on various social platforms, including Facebook, Reddit, and TikTok. However, Gen Zers seem the most swayed by influencers, being the only generation to say that they feel that influencer recommendations are more relevant to them than traditional ads on social media.

Overall, the heaviest social media users are found outside of the US, according to GWI’s research. For example, during Q1, the average time spent using social networks each day in the US was 2 hours and 16 minutes, compared to more than 3-and-a-half hours (3:32) in Latin America, and almost 3 hours and 15 minutes in the Middle East and Africa (MEA: 3:13). Meanwhile, the 16% who use social media more than 4 hours a day trails those in Latin America (31%) and MEA (29%), though is ahead of internet users in Europe (13%).

Social media usage has actually grown in the US over the past few years, up from 2 hours and 7 minutes on average per day in Q4 2020 to the 2 hours and 16 minutes averaged in Q1. The biggest increase has been among Baby Boomers, whose average time spend has climbed from 1 hour and 4 minutes to 1 hour and 13 minutes, on average.