More Adults Report Likelihood to Make Purchases Directly from Social Platforms

Adults in the US are not only increasingly using social media platforms to search for products, but also to buy them, according to recent research [download page] from Jungle Scout. The study finds that more consumers in Q2 reported a likelihood to purchase a product directly from a variety of social platforms than said the same in the year-earlier period.

Of the 6 platforms listed, social commerce likelihood was highest on Facebook, with half (50%) of respondents saying they’d be likely to buy a product directly on the platform, up from 43% in Q2 2022. Close behind was YouTube (47%), though with less movement from the previous year (45%).

Slightly further back in social commerce likelihood is Instagram (40%, up from 37%), followed by TikTok (36%, up from 33%). A recent forecast from eMarketer called for the number of US social buyers for TikTok to expand to 33.3 million this year, closing the gap with Instagram (43 million).

Meanwhile, men were more likely than women to say they’d make purchases directly from each of the platforms measured, with the gap particularly high for Twitter (47% vs. 23%) and LinkedIn (43% vs. 23%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,000 US adults (18+).