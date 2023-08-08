Americans Held Dim Views of Twitter Prior to Its Rebrand

Twitter (now X) is no stranger to bad news, with significant portions of its users having said earlier this year that they’d be unlikely to still be using the platform in a year’s time. That was before Meta’s launch of Threads, a direct competitor that became the fastest platform to reach 100 million users, before losing many of them just as quickly. While engagement with Threads has eased since its launch, research from Ipsos found some Twitter account holders saying they’re likely to try the platform.

Based on an early July survey of ~1,000 US adults (18+), fielded just after Threads’ launch on July 5 and prior to Twitter’s rebrand to X, Ipsos found that about one-third (34%) of respondents already had or were very or somewhat likely to try Threads in the coming few weeks. That figure rose to 58% of Twitter account owners and 51% of Instagram account owners. (This article will refer to the platform as Twitter when discussing these results given that the survey was fielded prior to the rebrand.)

Additionally, respondents who self-described as creators (68%) and early adopters (61%) were significantly more likely than average to have either already adopted or be likely to try Threads.

In fact, among Twitter account holders surveyed, almost half (46%) said they already had or would be likely to migrate their activity to Threads.

This intention may have been precipitated by Twitter’s poor reputation, content moderation policies, and/or more recently and directly, by its decision to limit the number of tweets non-subscribers can read. What’s clear from the Ipsos survey is that Americans hold dim views of Twitter.

When presented with 4 social networks (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook), and asked which is most dominated by extreme and unpleasant people, fully 40% share chose Twitter, compared to 26% for Facebook, 25% for TikTok and 8% for Instagram.

Additionally, just 11% share cited Twitter as the platform that is most new or innovative, only 16% share said it’s the platform that best protects its users from harm, and just 12% share pointed to it as the platform that’s the most fun to use.

While these aren’t great results for Twitter/X, Threads may not be as much of a competitor as it was originally made out to be. In new survey results, Insider Intelligence reveals that about two-thirds of Gen Zers (ages 15-26) were not using Threads as of July 25. Sill, while Gen Zers might be expected to be a leading indicator of platform use, it’s worth noting that Gen Zers haven’t been keen users of Twitter/X, so they may not be the best demographic to measure competitiveness for text-based social media…

