Most Americans Are Concerned About TikTok’s Data Security

Almost two-thirds of American adults are concerned about how TikTok uses data it collects from its users, and a similar share think that TikTok is a threat to national security in the US, according to survey results from Pew Research Center.

Most adults in the US agree that data privacy is important to them, and this is an area in which TikTok is perceived to be lacking. Almost one-third (31%) of adults surveyed by Pew are “very” concerned about how TikTok uses data it collects from its users, and an additional third (33%) are “somewhat” concerned.

These worries increase alongside age, though even younger adults are concerned about TikTok’s use of the data it collects from its users. Some 54% of respondents ages 18-29 report either being “very” or “somewhat” concerned, with this figure rising to three-quarters (75%) of respondents ages 65 and older.

Predictably, concern about data security is higher among non-users than users of TikTok. Some 69% of adults who don’t use TikTok are either “very” (37%) or “somewhat” (32%) concerned about how the platform uses the data it collects on its users, compared to 51% of TikTok users.

Previous research from Pew has found that by a 3:1 margin TikTok users oppose a government ban on TikTok, with 56% against it and just 19% in favor. Among those not using TikTok, however, 60% supported the US government banning the app, versus just 11% who opposed the idea.

In that same survey, almost 9 in 10 (87%) adults were “not at all” (58%) or “not too” (29%) confident that Chinese social media companies use their personal information in ways that they were comfortable with. There was also much more support for a TikTok ban among respondents who knew that its parent company is based in China versus those who weren’t aware of that.

TikTok’s parent company’s base in China also feeds into national security concerns. In this latest survey, Pew found that 59% of adults consider TikTok a “major” (29%) or “minor” (30%) threat to national security in the US. Once again, this figure rises alongside age, with 49% of 18-29-year-olds considering it a threat, climbing to 65% of respondents ages 65 and older.

Finally, about two-thirds (65%) of adults who don’t use TikTok perceive the platform to be a threat to national security, compared to fewer than half (42%) of TikTok users.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 5,101 US adults (18+).