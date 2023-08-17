What’s the Latest on Meta’s Threads?

When Meta recently launched Threads, its competitor to Twitter (now X), it quickly became the fastest ever platform to reach 100 million users. Engagement with Threads, however, has since abated, and survey results [pdf] newly released by Ipsos indicate that in the weeks following its launch, few people really cared too much about it.

Threads was officially launched on July 5. In Ipsos’ survey fielded from July 7-10, some 44% of US adults said they were familiar with Meta launching a new social platform called Threads, with 24% reporting being very familiar and an additional 20% somewhat familiar. Fast forward a little, and another survey conducted July 18-19 found no change in familiarity with Threads: 44% said they were very (14%) or somewhat (29%) familiar.

In both surveys 3 in 10 respondents said they had “never heard of it,” suggesting that Threads hadn’t made any inroads into the public’s consciousness during that time period.

To put the public’s level of familiarity with Threads in context, more adults said they were familiar with the opening of the Barbie movie (60%) than Meta’s new platform launch (44%).

The public don’t seem to care too much about it, either. When asked how much they cared about Meta’s launch of a new social platform called Threads, regardless of their familiarity with it, just 3 in 10 said they cared “a lot” (11%) or “a little” (19%), with the strong majority (64%) instead saying they “don’t care at all.” In fact, the share of respondents who said they don’t care at all about the new launch grew from the first survey, when it stood at 58%.

Meanwhile, data from Similarweb also points to discouraging news for Threads. According to Similarweb’s data, Threads app usage on Android apps has declined by 79% after a month, and time spent with the app in the US has plummeted by 85%.

To provide a contrasting viewpoint, new survey results from Morning Consult suggest that almost half (48%) of Millennials in the US, as well as more than one-quarter (28%) of Gen Z adults, are Threads users. Threads users, per the research, are more likely to be male than female by an almost 2:1 margin.

For more, check out Ipsos’ full results here (pages 15-19) and Morning Consult’s survey results here.

About the Data: The most recent Ipsos results are based on a July 18-19 survey of 1,109 US adults (18+).