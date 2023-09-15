What Are the Most Important Features of a Social Media Platform for Marketing and Advertising?

Social media has evolved to become one of the most widely used marketing channels, while also occupying almost 30% of all ad spend in the US. Navigating social media marketing can be a complex undertaking, so which features of a platform are most important for marketers? Recently released research from Capterra reveals some opinions.

In surveying more than 280 marketers, Capterra found that three features were considered most important for marketing and advertising. The number of active users was one of those key features, an understandable result though one that might be of lesser importance over time as the ability to more precisely target select audiences improves.

Marketers report also giving plenty of consideration to a platform’s competitive pricing and cost effective ad options, which makes sense given reports of declining paid social KPIs.

Equally as important to marketers as audience count and ad pricing are the community engagement and interaction features offered by the platform. Increasing customer engagement is the top goal for social media marketers this year, so marketers are looking for social platforms to offer various ways to better connect with their customers and target audiences.

Beyond these top 3 features, the marketers surveyed also look at the analytics and insights tools offered, as well as the variety of ad formats and options, according to the Capterra research.

It should be noted that the respondents came from organizations of all sizes, and that different company types, industries and sizes may have different reasons for using social media platforms.

In other highlights from the survey:

Slightly more than half (53%) of respondents allocate their resources fairly evenly across multiple platforms or apps, while the remaining 47% share tend to focus a sizable portion of their resources on one or two main ones.

Marketers who concentrate their spending on one or two platforms see the number of active users of a platform as a bigger reason for choosing it than those who spread their resources across multiple platforms.

Marketers who spread their resources across multiple platforms are more likely than the other group to adopt new or emerging social media platforms as soon as they’re released.

Four in 10 marketers say their company will usually only try a new or emerging social media platform when they see their competitors successfully using it for marketing.

Seven in 10 report that their organization would not invest in a Twitter/X alternative unless there were excellent benefits to doing so, though an almost-equal share (69%) also say that their business has either created an account on, or used, an emerging social media platform as either an addition to or alternative to Twitter/X.

The leading reason why marketers would consider investing in a new social media platform is to engage with new or potential customers.

The top reasons why marketers would be open to creating an account on Threads are because it has better user safety and security, better content moderation, and better leadership decisions.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 281 marketers.