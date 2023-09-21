US Adults Are Finding TikTok Far More Engaging Than Facebook

TikTok may be extremely popular with teens, but it’s also used by adults spanning various age groups. One thing is for sure: TikTok is highly engaging, with one study finding its users spending more time on it each day than users of all other social platforms. Now, a forecast from eMarketer indicates just how engaging TikTok is relative to a couple of other platforms.

According to eMarketer’s data, TikTok surpassed Instagram last year in total daily minutes spent by the total US adult population across devices, and will only widen the gap in the coming years. As such, US adults in sum spent roughly 12.8% more daily time with TikTok (3.997 billion minutes) than with Instagram (3.545 billion minutes) last year. By 2025, that gap will have expanded to a 19.9% difference in favor of TikTok.

The bigger milestone that’s forecast for 2025, though, is TikTok surpassing Facebook in total daily minutes spent among US adults. While as recently as in 2019, adults spent almost 8 times more daily minutes with Facebook than with TikTok in the aggregate, by 2025 total daily minutes spent with TikTok (5.19 billion) are predicted to exceed total daily minutes spent with Facebook (5.023 billion).

The reason this is an impressive feat is that Facebook has a much larger user base than TikTok, forecast at 168.8 million adults in 2025 compared to 92.5 million for TikTok.

As such, narrowing the figures down to time spent among users, the difference is stark. If eMarketer’s forecast holds true, US adult TikTok users will spend an average of close to an hour (just over 56 minutes) a day with the app, compared to about half-an-hour a day spent with Facebook among its adult users.

Of course, that’s assuming TikTok isn’t banned by then…