Marketers Sour on “X”

Almost half (47%) of social media buyers and planners feel that “X” (formerly Twitter) is either “not performing” for marketers or “could be better,” a figure that’s more than three times the social media industry average (15%) across other platforms, according to survey results from The Myers Report.

Moreover, while more than 37.3% share of respondents on average described the other social media platforms (Meta, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube) as “preferred partners,” only 14.1% could say the same about X.

The results come on the heels of other research that found X having experienced a decline in trustworthiness among marketers around the world. It’s little wonder that many are reportedly trying out alternatives.

The biggest problem area for X appears to be brand safety, according to this latest research. Some 59.2% of respondents said that X is “not performing” or “could be better” in the area of brand safety. This is a sustained problem, as a separate survey of 300 marketers fielded late last year by Capterra revealed that 65% of Twitter (not X at the time) advertisers believed that advertising on the platform was risky for their brand or company.

A majority of social media buyers and planners also feel that X is ineffective at innovation and creativity (55.1%), a sentiment shared by consumers, who are far more likely to believe that TikTok is new and innovative.

Half of social media buyers and planners feel that X is underperforming in its quality sales teams, while ease of activation (46.2%), advanced research (45.5%) and 1st party data (45.5%) are also identified as problem areas.

In more bad news for the platform, its hiring of a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has not improved marketers’ confidence levels. In fact, social media buyers and planners surveyed across 14 top-tier agencies plan to cut their current investment over the next 6-12 months by an average of 43% in light of the recent executive management changes.

About the Data: The results are based on a July-August survey of 4,202 ad-supported media professionals, including 505 social media buyers/planners. With respect to the question regarding X’s problem areas, respondents were required to have done business with the media entity in the last 24 months and evaluate only on criteria that are most important to them.