Social Media Marketers Seek to Quantify the Revenue Impact of Engagement Metrics

Marketers value the customer engagement potential of various social media platforms, and are more likely to track engagement metrics than any other social media metric. Indeed, a study [download page] from Sprout Social finds that 74% of VPs and Executives, along with 79% of Strategists, Managers and Directors, regularly track engagement metrics such as likes, shares and comments.

This puts engagement metrics considerably ahead of others measured including follower growth and demographics, click-through rates, and social media traffic to websites.

But while engagement metrics are easy to come by, quantifying them in terms of business value is harder. In fact, when asked how they plan to connect the value of social media to business goals next year, a leading 60% of respondents said that they hope to quantify the value of social media engagement in terms of potential revenue impact.

Close behind, some 57% plan to track conversions and sales directly resulting from social efforts, which would be a welcome effort given past difficulties with revenue attribution to social media.

Other ways in which marketers plan to connect social media’s value to business goals next year include using social data to inform product development or marketing strategy, leading to increased revenue (51%) and calculating the ROI of social advertising spend (45%). Fewer will be calculating customer acquisition costs via social (29%).

As for sharing social media metrics with executive leadership, almost half do so either daily (16%) or weekly (32%). The most effective way to do so is through in-person presentations or meetings, per the report’s findings.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 903 full-time social marketers in the US and UK involved in managing their brand’s social media strategy.