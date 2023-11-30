How Do Consumers Feel About Twitter’s Rebrand to X?

The news hasn’t been kind to X (formerly Twitter) of late: it’s the brand with the biggest fall in customer loyalty this year; marketers are souring on it; and they’re also less likely to deem it a trustworthy partner. Prior to its rebrand, it also had one of the worst reputations in the US. The rebrand probably hasn’t helped, judging by results from a Tracksuit survey.

In surveying more than 11,000 consumers across the US, UK and Australia, the survey found that among those aware of Twitter, virtually all (92%) were familiar with Twitter’s recent rebrand to X.

However, reception to the change hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, more respondents reported a negative (31%) than positive (22%) reaction, though for the largest portion (39%) it made no difference to them.

Examining the results with a little more specificity, some 12% share said they like the change and 10% are excited about it, whereas 20% dislike the change and 11% are unhappy about it.

Within the US, opinions are slightly more even, with 25% expressing some type of positive reaction against 30% with a negative one.

On a perhaps more discouraging note for X, almost one-quarter (23%) of survey respondents overall said they’d use the platform less after the rebrand, compared to only 1 in 10 who believe their activity will increase.

Meanwhile, further survey results from Tracksuit indicate that among those who would consider using the various following brands, 52% view TikTok as innovative, compared to 40% for X (and 38% for Twitter). This is supported by separate research which found that consumers were more likely to view TikTok than Twitter as innovative.

Finally, in examining brand metrics related to US perceptions of these platforms, Tracksuit found a high degree of brand equity destruction: awareness, consideration, and usage of X were far lower than comparable figures for Twitter prior to the rebrand, though preference was essentially unchanged.

For more data and insights regarding the rebrand, check out Tracksuit’s analysis here.