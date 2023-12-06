What Are Brands’ Concerns About Social Media ROI?

Social media and ROI have a complicated history. The channel has historically been one of the toughest for revenue attribution, and as paid social media KPIs decline marketers are looking at various ways to tie the value of social media to business goals. A recent report from Hootsuite finds that two-thirds of marketers are concerned about the ROI for their social media activities, including 4 in 10 who are “very” (27%) or “extremely” (13%) concerned.

When asked to identify which issues they think contribute to their concern about ROI for social media activities, respondents were most likely to cite the time or budget investment to maintain a presence on multiple social platforms (52%). This is exacerbated by the speed of development, with 58% of marketers separately saying that the pace at which platforms release new user and advertising features makes it hard to keep up. These options are important considerations for marketers when choosing which platforms to use, but separate research also finds that keeping up with rapidly social media algorithms and features is a top challenge faced by social media marketers, as is identifying and responding to emerging trends and topics.

Having to chase audiences around and maintain presences on multiple platforms is proving to be more burdensome for marketers than actual measurement issues, including uncertainty about the accuracy of campaign success metrics (35%), uncertainty about the attribution of campaign success (34%) and unsatisfactory connection between social media metrics and business metrics (33%).

As for social media metrics, marketers are most commonly using engagement to demonstrate ROI, followed by impressions/views, followers, and clicks/traffic. This aligns with previous research likewise showing that marketers turn to engagement metrics first, though they’re looking for ways to quantify the value of that engagement in terms of potential revenue impact.

Marketers do have a sense of which platforms are working for them, though – and which aren’t. Among users of various platforms, LinkedIn emerged atop the list, with 7 in 10 reporting confidence that it delivers a positive ROI for their organization. LinkedIn was closely followed by Instagram (68%) and WhatsApp (66%), with at least half of users of Facebook (62%), BeReal (60%), YouTube (52%) and TikTok (50%) also confident in their ROI.

By comparison, ROI confidence levels are much lower among users of Twitter/X (30%) and Threads (16%).

Among these various platforms, Facebook is the most widely used, by 91% of respondents, ahead of Instagram (86%), LinkedIn (80%) and Twitter/X (66%). On the other end of the spectrum, very few are using WhatsApp (5%), Snapchat (4%) and BeReal (1%). TikTok has experienced the greatest year-over-year increase in adoption among the businesses surveyed, while WhatsApp has experienced the largest decrease.

Finally, use of Twitter/X is also down, the latest piece of research to have found marketers souring on the platform.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of 4,281 marketers across various industries.