US Adults Across Age Groups Are Increasingly Getting Their News from TikTok

TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform for news consumption. This year, about 1 in 7 (14% of) US adults report regularly getting their news from the platform, up from 10% last year, 6% in 2021, and just 3% in 2020. With the platform proving particularly popular with youth, it’s no surprise that younger adults are the most likely to be leaning on it for their news.

Indeed, fully one-third (32%) of American adults ages 18-29 say they regularly get news from TikTok, a fairly astounding figure considering that more American adults are in favor of a government ban of the platform than not. (Of course, that’s not true of 18-29-year-olds specifically, who oppose a ban.)

The 32% of 18-29-year-olds this year regularly getting their news from TikTok is up from 26% last year, 18% in 2021 and 9% in 2020. Separate research suggests that Gen Z adults are more likely to get their news from TikTok than from any other social media platform.

While the youngest age bracket is the most apt to be getting their news from TikTok, they’re not the only ones who are increasingly using it for this reason. This latest survey shows that 15% of 30-49-year-olds also regularly get their news from the platform, up from 10% last year, 6% in 2021 and 2% in 2020.

And while the 50-64 age group isn’t relying as much on TikTok for news, there is some growth there also, with the 7% of this cohort this year regularly getting news from the platform being almost double the share from last year (4%).

There’s much less reliance on TikTok for news consumption among adults ages 65 and older, but it’s worth noting that TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform among Baby Boomers worldwide.

Overall, 43% of TikTok users surveyed by Pew regularly get their news there, up from 22% in 2020. As a result, TikTok users are now as likely to get their news from the site as Facebook users are to get theirs from that platform (43%, down from 54% in 2020).

About the Data: The 2023 results are based on a September-October survey of 8,842 US adults (18+).