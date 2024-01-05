As Reddit Grows in Popularity, Here’s A Look at Its Users

Reddit use has been on the rise in recent years, with 12% of Americans using the social media platform on a weekly basis in late 2023, up from 5% in 2019, according to a report [download page] from YouGov. Weekly Reddit users tend to be young, liberal, and well-educated, per the report’s findings.

About two-thirds of Reddit users are Gen Zers (16% share) or Millennials (50% share), compared to 42% share of the US population as a whole (10% and 32%, respectively). That aligns with previous research indicating that Reddit is particularly popular with young adults in the US.

Reddit users also skew male: 61% of the platform’s weekly users are male, compared to 49% of the general population. They tend to be more likely to have never been married – 45% of Redditors have never married, versus one-third of the general population.

In other demographic characteristics of weekly Reddit users as of late 2023:

Some 38% live in suburbs or towns, compared to 31% of the general population;

More than 1 in 5 (22%) identify as LGBTQ+, versus 13% of the population on average;

Half (50%) identify as Liberal, compared to 29% of the general population;

Almost 4 in 10 have educational attainment of either 4-year college (25%) or post-grad (14%), versus 29% of the population on average; and

Some 56% have income that is either higher than 200% of the median (12%) or between 75% and 200% of the median (44%).

Notably for brands, Redditors appear to be averse to advertising. Some 63% report using an ad blocker when surfing the internet (versus 50% of Americans on average), while two-thirds (67%) agree that personalized ads creep them out (compared to 57% on average).

Redditors have an array of interests that they report at higher rates than the general population. These include computers and technology, science, international news, online entertainment, and playing games on devices. They’re also active with their free time, being more likely than average to attend museums, movie theaters, and concerts or live events.

Examining where they’re planning to spend money, the study finds that compared to the general population, Redditors are considerably more likely to be planning to spend on electronics, clothing, beer, and music.

Finally, in comparing usage or purchase consideration of brands for Redditors against the general population, the report reveals that the biggest differences are for online brands. The top brand in this metric is Discord, considered by 39% of Redditors versus 10% of the general population, good for a 29%-point difference. Other brands considered by a greater share of Redditors include Google Docs (+25.4% points), Spotify (+24% points), Instagram (+21.1% points) and Twitter (+19.5% points).

For more, download the report here.