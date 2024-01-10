Some Social Media Platforms Are Growing as Brand Engagement Destinations

More working-age Americans are interacting with and/or following brands they’re interested in on YouTube, bringing the video platform almost on par with Facebook as the top platform for this purpose, according to recent research from Attest.

More than 6 in 10 respondents to the survey – which ended in November 2023 – reported interacting with and/or following brands on YouTube (61.5%), up from 54.6% in November 2022 and fewer than half (47.4%) in November 2021.

That brought YouTube to almost equal footing with Facebook, which remained stagnant at 61.5% of respondents (compared to 61.8% in November 2022).

By contrast, another Meta property, Instagram, is increasingly being used for brand engagement, per the results. Almost half (48.9%) of respondents reported interacting with and/or following brands they’re interested in on the platform, up from 45.2% the previous year and 38.1% the year prior to that.

Not too surprisingly given its sustained growth in popularity and engaging nature, TikTok is the fastest-rising platform for this particular activity. Some 42.9% of respondents reported engaging with brands on the app, about 20% higher than November 2022’s 35%, and about two-thirds higher than November 2021’s 25.1%.

The news isn’t as positive for Twitter/X, which slipped slightly to about one-quarter (25.1%) of adults reporting brand engagement on the platform, and as a result falling behind Snapchat (26%). Americans held dim views of Twitter before its rebrand, and more express negative than positive feelings about the rebrand itself.

Overall, 88% of respondents reported interacting with and/or following brands on social media, unchanged from the previous year.

In other highlights from the survey:

Among the choices offered, respondents were most likely to say that humorous brand messaging appeals to them at the moment, with 56% placing this type of creative among their top 3 types. Humor, followed by motivational messaging, was also the top choice the previous year.

Only about one-quarter (26.3%) of respondents said they don’t want brands to be political. Among the various issues presented, respondents most want brands to take a stand on poverty and inequality.

More than 1 in 5 (21.5%) of respondents are happy to receive email marketing from brands they’re interested in on a daily basis, up from 17.2% share the prior year, while a plurality (23.4%) say that once a week is their preference.

A majority (56%) would be willing to pay more for environmentally-friendly/ethical products, but only about 1 in 5 would be willing to pay a moderate amount (14.4%) or a lot (5.4%) more.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey that concluded 11/29/23 of 2,000 nationally representative working-age consumers based in the US.