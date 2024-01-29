Which Platforms Are Marketers Prioritizing for Influencers This Year?

Brands will be investing heavily in Instagram and TikTok for their influencer marketing while virtually ignoring Snapchat and X/Twitter, according to a report [download page] from Aspire. Some 9 in 10 marketers surveyed identify Instagram as being among the channels they plan to use the most for influencer marketing this year, per the results.

Not too far behind, TikTok continues to be a favored destination, with 72% of respondents citing it as one of the channels they plan to use the most. YouTube (55%) and Facebook (49%) are a little further behind, while there’s less appetite for Pinterest (21%), X/Twitter (13%) and Snapchat (8%).

Looking at it from another perspective, X/Twitter (62%) and Snapchat (61%) are virtually tied as the channels that marketers plan to use the least this year.

As for the creators surveyed for the report, it’s a two-horse race at the top: 89% point to TikTok and 86% to Instagram as the channels they plan to use the most this year. Among creators, X/Twitter has the least amount of interest.

The Smaller the Follower Count, the Higher the Engagement Rate

There seems to have been an inverse relationship between influencers’ follower count and engagement rate for some time now, which may be why marketers have said they’ve been more keen to work with micro-influencers than celebrities. This latest study indicates that creators with smaller follower counts continue to have a stronger connection with their audiences.

Based on Aspire’s internal data, nano influencers, with less than 10,000 followers, sport the highest average engagement rate across the social platforms tracked, of 4.39%. That’s followed by micro influencers (10-60,000 followers), with an average rate of 2.59%. Both mid-tier (60-200,000 followers) and macro (more than 200,000 followers) have average engagement rates below the 2% mark, at 1.71% and 1.44%, respectively.

It’s worth noting that while almost two-thirds of the marketers surveyed for the report said that the average follower count of the influencers they work with is either nano (31%) or macro (33%), separate research suggests that marketers expect bigger audiences than nano-influencers can offer when working with creators on TikTok and Instagram.

As for engagement rates by platform, YouTube is the leader among the 5 analyzed, though its engagement rate data includes video views, which are not included in the other platforms’ calculations. Among the other four, TikTok has the highest average engagement rate (2.06%), followed by Instagram (1.31%), with Facebook (0.12%) and Pinterest (0.01%) trailing distantly.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of more than 700 marketers and creators.