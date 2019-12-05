Nearly 40% of Global Streaming Video Ads Failed in Q3 2019

There appears to be no stopping the growing popularity of streaming video, with Q3 2019 analysis from Conviva revealing that the overall time spent streaming increased by 53% year-over-year (y-o-y). But while this presents a burgeoning opportunity for advertisers, there are persistent quality issues that need to be addressed. Case in point: on average, 39.6% of video ads failed in Q3, leaving video ad quality something to be desired and still out of reach.

Making up the total ad failure rate is the average start failure rate and the percentage of exits before ad starts, which were 35.7% and 3.9%, respectively, in Q3. Ad startup times were also somewhat, problematic with the quarterly average being 1.14 seconds, while the average ad buffering ratio was a healthier 0.77%.

The highest single-day average across providers saw a total ad failure rate of 57.8% (49.6% ad start failures and 8.2% exits before ad start). Additionally, the highest single-day average ad startup time was 3.02 seconds.

Viewers’ tolerance for ads is always a factor. While the number of ads viewers will watch varies by content type, on average, across all content types, more than half (54%) of viewers will have stopped watching by the 4th ad.

The quality news is much better for streaming video content (excluding ads). The quality of streaming video is better than that of video ads, with an overall video start failure rate of just 0.78%.

More than one year ago, research found 7 in 10 video streaming service providers believing that streaming video quality would match traditional TV within one year, with 35% of them saying it had already met or exceeded the quality of traditional TV. As Conviva’s data shows, streaming video quality is high and improving, though ads still have room to improve.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of nearly 10 billion ad attempts in Q3 2019.