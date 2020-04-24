YouTube Influencer Engagement Rate Benchmarks: What Are Good Rates?

Influencer posts can be very effective when it comes to engagement and influencing purchases. For those who use the power of YouTube, where consumers not only go to learn and be entertained but to also help decide whether or not to buy a product, the potential for engagement is strong. A recent report [download page] from InfluencerDB reveals some useful benchmarks surrounding engagement rates.

What Does Good Engagement Look Like?

Per the report, metrics that score at the 60th percentile or higher are considered to be good. For example, accounts that average 97.4% in like to dislike rate are at the 60th percentile and are considered to have good performance.

Likewise, those accounts with a view to subscriber rate (the ratio of the number of views to the number of channel subscribers) of 33.1% or higher are performing within the good range.

Accounts that have a rate of 0.04% or higher for the comment to view metric (the percentage of users who have watched a video who commented on the video) are likewise performing well, while those with at least a 3.72% rate in like to views (the percentage of users who have viewed the video who like the video) are all strong. (For more ranges, click on the chart above.)

Smaller Channels Drive Higher Engagement

A recent survey from Linqia found that more than three-quarters (77%) of the marketers and agency professionals surveyed want to work with micro-influencers (5K to 100K followers), with one-quarter saying they are also interested in nano-influencers (up to 5K followers). These marketers who may be on to something.

This current report shows that smaller YouTube influencer accounts generally sport higher engagement rates than those with a large following. Indeed, for those accounts with less than 5K followers, 177.78% of subscribers to the channel have watched a video. This also means that the videos have more views relative to the subscriber count.

These smaller accounts also get more comments per view, with accounts with fewer than 5K followers averaging a comment to view ratio of 0.15% and those with 5-10K followers averaging 0.11%. That compares with a rate of 0.05% or lower for all larger account sizes.

When it comes to like to view ratio, those influencers with 5K-10K followers do somewhat better than those with fewer followers. Some 5.71% of users that view a video on an account with 5K-10K followers have liked that video, compared to the 5.56% for smaller accounts.

Benchmarks Differ by Channel Category

When looking at various content categories on YouTube, gaming comes out on top for influencer engagement when it comes to comment to view ratio (0.078%) and like to view ratio (5.47%). This is not too surprising considering that gamers not only like to play video games, but they also enjoy turning to places like YouTube to watch other people playing.

Conversely, Music influencers performed the worst in both metrics, with a comment to view ratio of 0.018% and a like to view ratio of 2.28%.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of 104,899 YouTube accounts and 116 million total videos posted until March 2020.