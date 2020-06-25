4 in 10 US Adults Watch Video on A Connected TV Device Every Day

The number of TV households in the US with an internet-connected TV (CTV) device continues to rise, as other research has likewise found. A full 80% of US TV households now have at least one CTV device, up from 74% in both 2018 and 2019, per data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

Along with the increased penetration of CTV devices, more adults are using them for their viewing entertainment. This year 40% of adults in TV households are watching video on a CTV device on a daily basis. This is up considerably from 31% in 2019 and 29% in 2018.

The data also shows that younger adults are more likely to spend time watching video via CTV. Some 55% of 18-34-year-olds and 48% of 35-54-year-olds report doing so on a daily basis, compared to fewer than 1 in 5 (18% of) adults ages 55+. This gap can be explained, at least in part, by other data that shows that older adults are somewhat less likely to have access to a CTV device.

The recent LRG data shows that, of those respondents that report having a CTV device, nearly two-thirds (64%) say they own three or more such devices. LRG notes that these devices include “connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (like Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players.”

Among these, smart TVs and stand-alone streaming devices are equally popular. Indeed, almost 6 in 10 (58% of) TV households now report owning at least one smart TV, up from 47% in 2018. A similar 56% of TV households have at least one stand-alone streaming device such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

The latter tend to be slightly more popular for daily viewing, though: one-quarter are watching video daily using a standalone streaming device, compared to 20% who watch daily on a smart TV. Fewer report watching video daily via a connected game system (11%) or a connected Blu-ray player (3%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of about 2.000 US adults (18+) from households with a TV set.