More YouTube Viewing is Happening on TV Screens

Connected TV devices accounted for about half (48%) of global streaming video viewing time in Q2 this year, but how has this influenced YouTube viewing? Conviva’s State of Streaming report [download page] for Q2 explores how consumers are choosing to engage with the video platform right now, as well as the latest changes in overall device usage.

In the study based on Conviva technology currently measuring more than 500 million unique viewers, the growing popularity of connected TV devices is shown to be influencing YouTube viewing. As such, the share of total YouTube minutes occurring on a TV screen jumped from 16% in Q2 2019 to a little more than one-quarter (27%) in Q2 2020. This comes amid continued popularity of connected TV devices, with Nielsen data recently indicating that one-quarter of total TV time was spent streaming video in Q2.

Naturally, mobile and tablet devices remain the dominant way that viewers are watching YouTube videos, with a majority (59%) of the views associated with the 500 YouTube accounts studied happening on a mobile device. However, this does represent a decrease from the two-thirds (67%) share of viewing time held by mobile devices in Q2 2019.

Desktop remains the least preferred device for viewing YouTube videos, its share decreasing from 17% of total minutes in Q2 2019 to 14% this year.

Smart TVs See Biggest Growth in Viewing Time

While connected TV held the largest share (48%) of streaming video viewing time by device this quarter, it was Smart TVs that stood out in terms of global year-over-year (y-o-y) growth in viewing time. So, despite accounting for just 15% of viewing time in Q2 this year, Smart TVs more than doubled its share from Q2 2019 (7%), driven by a y-o-y increase in viewing time of some 239%.

Other standouts in global viewing time growth were tablets (66%), connected TVs (61%) and gaming consoles (55%).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on data “primarily collected from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in three billion streaming video application measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year with 1.5 trillion real-time transactions per day across more than 180 countries.”