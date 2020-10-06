So Why Are People Watching More Video, Anyhow?

Some 8 in 10 video users feel that watching videos on streaming platforms makes them happy. They are also turning to videos to learn and to see new content, according to new data from Google and Talk Shoppe.

Among the 2,000 US video users surveyed in May, there were a number of emotional and practical motivators for increased video viewing on streaming platforms. It would appear that upskilling has been on viewers’ minds since the pandemic, with the largest proportion (33%) claiming they have watched videos to teach themselves new skills. A further 31% are watching for fresh, new or unique content.

On an emotional level, 3 in 10 are watching videos to keep them going, with a similar proportion (29%) watching to reset or recharge. Others watch to feel positive and to give them hope (25%). And, more practically, one-quarter have increased their video consumption for reviews and product demos, while 22% have done so to gather information on brands or product services.

It’s no wonder that people are turning to videos for support – the COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty for consumers in a number of ways. Fortunately, the study found that for 8 in 10 (79%) respondents, streaming platforms make them feel happy, with viewers turning to shows such as ‘Friends’ or ‘The Great British Bake Off’ on streaming platforms, and channels like “Some Good News” on YouTube.

Not only that, but viewers are turning to video as an educational tool, at a time when school closures and social justice movements have encouraged online learning, not only as a form of formal education but also to understand the world around them. One respondent shared their view that “video can show all different sides of an issue, rather than just one.”

These insights offer a new perspective on the findings of previous research that consumers are streaming more since the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant stay-at-home directives.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 2,003 general population video users ages 18-64, fielded in May 2020.