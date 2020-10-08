Consumers Watched More Retail & Marketing Videos in Q2

During the second quarter of this year, consumers around the world watched more retail and marketing videos and spent more time watching them. Indeed, a report [download page] from Brightcove found that in Q2, marketing and retail video views increased 114% year-over-year (y-o-y).

The uptake in video views in the second quarter was largest in April, when views were up 140% y-o-y. However, the y-o-y gains in May (110%) and June (95%) were impressive, as well.

The increase in views has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, with retailers turning to e-commerce and increasing their reliance on video. Data from Google and Talk Shoppe shows that, around the same time, one of the driving factors for video viewers streaming more videos was finding out more information about brands and product services.

The majority of these retail and marketing videos were viewed on computers (52%), per the report. And, while this share has not changed from last year, the number of views on computers more than doubled (+114%) y-o-y. Smartphones followed in share of video views at 43% (up from 39% in Q2 2019), while tablets’ share dropped to 5%. Although connected TVs account for less than 1% of these views, it is worth noting that video views were up 307% y-o-y for the popular devices.

Consumers also spent more time watching retail and marketing videos. On the whole, time spent viewing these videos in Q2 grew by 152% y-o-y, per Brightcove’s data, with April seeing the greatest increase (220%).

Once again, computers garnered the largest share of total time spent viewing retail and marketing videos, although their device share fell from 68% to 65% between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020. Smartphones accounted for 27% of the total time spent viewing during the quarter (up from 24% in Q2 2019). Connected TVs’ share of time spent viewing increased over the previous year to 3% (up from 1%), while tablets lost share (6% vs. 7%).

Download the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an analysis of more than 400 billion anonymized data points from thousands of Brightcove customers.