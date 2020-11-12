As Streaming Grows, Smart TV Viewing Surges

The third quarter of 2020 has seen the overall time spent streaming accelerate, jumping a full 57% over the same quarter last year, with growth in North America only slightly under the global average, at 51%. This is per Conviva’s latest state of streaming report [download page].

Amidst this growth in viewing time, Smart TVs saw the greatest increase in viewing time for the quarter — growing an astonishing 200% year-over-year (y-o-y). This is compared to the growth for other devices such as tablets (62%), connected TV (CTV) devices (55%) and gaming consoles (42%).

Smart TVs also commanded a larger share of global viewing time compared to last year, almost doubling from 8% share in Q3 2019 to 15% in Q3 2020.

Indeed, Smart TVs represented the only device to gain share of viewing time during that period. This boost in viewing time made it the device with the second-highest share of viewing time across the globe. The largest share still goes to CTV devices, which represented half (50%) of all viewing time (down slightly from 51% in Q3 2019).

Less viewing time is spent streaming on mobile phones and desktop, with both losing an equal percentage share (down from 13% share in Q3 2019 to 10% in Q3 2020). At the same time, gaming consoles and tablets retained their shares from the previous year at 10% and 5%, respectively.

In North America, CTV devices accounted for 58% of the total time spent viewing, while Smart TVs (14%), gaming consoles (10%), mobile (8%), desktop (6%) and tablets (4%) accounted for a much smaller share.

Taking a closer look at devices and which ones consumers are using most often to stream, Roku accounted for the largest viewing time of all the CTV devices — at almost half (48%) of global device viewing time. Earlier research from FreeWheel found that Roku also accounted for the largest share of premium video ad views on CTV devices in Q4 2019.

Fire TV (28%) accounted for the next-largest share of time streaming on a CTV device, while Apple TV accounted for 8.5%.

In the realm of Smart TVs, there is another clear leader, with 47% of global time spent streaming on these devices occurring on a Samsung TV, followed by LG TV (22%) and Vizio TV (13%). In the meantime, Xbox One (48%) and PlayStation 4 (47%) split the majority of the time spent streaming via a game console.

For more information on streaming in Q3, the full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Results are based on an analysis of data primarily from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in three billion streaming video applications, measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year.